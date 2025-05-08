James Carville Tells Ilhan Omar to Get Out of the Democratic Party

Famed Democrat strategist James Carville unleashed a blistering attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) after her controversial comments about white men resurfaced on social media. The outspoken former Clinton advisor didn't mince words at Wednesday's Truth Tellers Summit, where he systematically demolished Omar's inflammatory rhetoric.

Omar's comments, which initially came from a 2018 Al Jazeera interview during her congressional campaign, exposed the radical left's disturbing obsession with race-based attacks. In the interview, she outrageously claimed that Americans "should be more fearful of white men" than radical Islamic terrorists because they are "actually causing most of the deaths within this country."

Ilhan Omar contends that Americans "should be more fearful of white men." pic.twitter.com/ot7PBF96P1 — Molly (@mollyfprince) July 24, 2019

The radical congresswoman even went so far as to suggest implementing racial profiling against white men. "We should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men," she declared without a hint of irony.

And Carville recognizes that rhetoric like this is killing the Democratic Party. Sporting his signature USMC cap and LSU fleece — does he own any other outfit? — he methodically broke down why Omar's rhetoric is politically suicidal for Democrats.

“Ilhan Omar says that white men are responsible for most of the deaths in the United States,” he said. “So let me get this straight. 69% of the people — I'm stuck on that number, I don't know — but 69% of people who are gonna vote are white. Of that, 48 and a half are males. So, I don't know, my rough math is 33%.”

Carville continued, “Let's go out and piss off 33% of the people that vote, and that's a smart strategy. And there are people that agree with her! There are people that actually agree with her. And I think these, honestly, I think these people are more trouble than they're worth.”

🚨NEW: James Carville CALLS OUT Ilhan Omar for attacking white men🚨



"Ilhan Omar says that white men are responsible for most of the deaths in the United States. So let me get this straight — 69% of the people going to vote are white. Of that, 48.5% are males. So I don't know,… pic.twitter.com/tf3R5xO2L9 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 7, 2025

But Carville was just getting warmed up.

Later that day, during a Politicon podcast appearance, he dropped an even more devastating truth bomb on Omar. "Lady, why don't you just get out the Democratic party?" he raged. "Honestly, start your own movement."

And he wasn’t done. "In fact, we don't think we ought to be running against any gender, any ethnic group, any race, any religion, or anything else," he continued. "G** d**n, these people are just helpless. They cannot be helped. There's nothing you can do to help them. They don't want to be helped, and if they had any guts, they'd start their own G** d**n political party and get out of ours."

Carville hasn’t exactly been right much lately. Last year, he guaranteed that Kamala Harris would win the presidential election. But the Democratic Party would be wise to heed Carville's advice before Omar and her fellow Squad members completely destroy what's left of their credibility with mainstream voters.

Given their track record, don't hold your breath waiting for that to happen.

