Biden Calls Woke Capitalism's Attacks on Georgia 'Reassuring'

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden again repeated his baseless smear that Georgia’s new election integrity law is a modern version of “Jim Crow” and celebrated the fact that Coca-Cola, Delta, and Major League Baseball have condemned the legislation. He called these moves of woke capitalism “reassuring,” even while he admitted that MLB and others have left victims in their wake by pulling out of Georgia.

“It is reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws are just antithetical to who we are,” Biden said.

Yet the president acknowledged that when these companies “in fact move out of Goergia, people who need help the most — people who are working hourly wages — sometimes get hurt the most. I think it’s a very tough decision for a corporation to make or a group to make.”

Then Biden called on Georgia to reject its new law.

“The best way to deal with this is for Georgia and other states to smarten up, stop it,” the president said.

President Biden: "It is reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws are just antithetical to who we are." pic.twitter.com/4vIi2Akkkb — The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2021

On Monday, Georgia State Rep. Wes Cantrell pointed out that Georgia’s voting laws are far more relaxed than the laws in Biden’s home state of Delaware. Even so, Biden has called the bill “un-American,” “sick,” “pernicious,” and even “Jim Crow on steroids.” This narrative has led CEOs to denounce the bill and MLB to move its All-Star game out of Georgia, costing the state roughly $100 million.

Biden’s attacks are not just hyperbolic — they’re also false. The Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for repeatedly claiming that the Georgia law “ends voting hours early.” In fact, the bill extended voting hours.

While Democrats and the legacy media repeat the mantra that there was no “systemic fraud” in the 2020 election to put the outcome in doubt, many actors pulled strings in Biden’s favor. Time magazine ran an important story exposing a “conspiracy” to make sure Biden would prevail. This was not necessarily illegal. For instance, the Center for Tech and Civic Life pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into key urban election offices to boost turnout — and that turnout helped Joe Biden.

The Georgia law aims to rein in some of these practices, making the playing field even once again. Yet Democrats spread the patronizing narrative that voter ID requirements for absentee ballots somehow disenfranchise black voters. The “Jim Crow” rhetoric is all smoke and mirrors.

It is horrifying to see powerful CEOs and the MLB condemn Georgia based on lies. As Biden noted, when companies pull out of a state, workers suffer. Yet the president has stuck with his lies about the Georgia law and he even celebrated the growth of his deceptive narrative.

