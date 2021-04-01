The Morning Briefing: LOL Words Don't Mean Anything and Everything Is Racist Now

Top O’ the Briefing

Do You Even Racist, Bro?

Happy Thursday, fellow travelers along the Kruiser Morning Briefing Way. Do I look fat in this snark?

There is so much to learn about ourselves, society, and history if we just put aside our privilege and pay attention to the ongoing, probably drug-induced, fictional account of reality that leftists are writing these days.

Everything in their telling of the story is different than what most have learned, feel, or see in front of us. I occasionally think that the progs are visiting from a parallel dimension and sharing accounts of what things are like in their worlds. Turns out they are all living here. They’re just experiencing things differently.

Miserably, mostly.

We’ve known for a while now that the Left rejects absolute truth and objective reality. They probably hate apple pie too, but that’s going to require further research.

The current state of the leftist collective fever focuses on creating permanent divisions among people that go above and beyond the ones that already exist. Yes, we’re often a terrible species, but they’d like us to find new reasons to hate each other and ourselves.

A great way to do that is to just start making stuff up.

Matt had a couple of posts yesterday that perfectly illustrated how the Left is working overtime to convince people that white supremacy and racism permeate, well, everything.

The first one had to do with a dictionary arbitrarily redefining words to mean something other than what they actually mean:

Merriam-Webster has recently updated its definition of what it means to be racially color-blind. And, in a nutshell, it means it’s impossible to not be racist. Under the second definition of “color-blind” it says the meaning of the word is “not influenced by differences of race” and especially “treating all people the same regardless of race.” Ahh, but there’s a catch. According to the expanded definition, you can still be racist if you treat all people the same regardless of race. Why is that? According to the recently added note to the definition “While sense 2 can be used with positive connotations of freedom from racial prejudice, it often suggests a failure or refusal to acknowledge or address the many racial inequities that exist in society, or to acknowledge important aspects of racial identity.”

Got that, everyone? Even if you’re doing it right you’re doing it wrong. Put another way, if you aren’t being racist it’s probably because you’re a racist.

The lunacy is positively dizzying.

The second post features Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasting what few brain cells she has left:

“They wanna say, ‘But what about the surge?’” Ocasio-Cortez during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday. “Well, first of all, just gut check, stop. Anyone who’s using the term ‘surge’ around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame.” “And that’s a problem because this is not a surge, these are children and they are not insurgents and we are not being invaded, which by the way is a white supremacist idea-philosophy, the idea that if another is coming in the population that this is an invasion of who we are,” the former bartender continued.

I’m convinced that America’s dumbest bartender doesn’t know the meanings of half of the words she uses. Fortunately for her, the people who vote for her are even dumber than she is. All she has to do is steal somebody’s Word of the Day calendar and she can dazzle them with nonsensical things like it’s not a surge because they’re not insurgents. I wouldn’t be shocked to find that they toddler-proof the electrical outlets in her office.

As I am fond of saying, when everything is racist, nothing is racist. What I mean by that is the Left’s arbitrary assignation of racist motives as a smear tactic when targeting anyone or anything they don’t like (both long lists) trivializes something serious and distracts from actual incidents of racism.

AOC is playing the race card to deflect from the fact that she’s had no negative reaction to Biden’s border catastrophe. When something similar but less critical was happening on the border during Trump’s presidency she donned her best attention you-know-what clothes and headed down there for a photo op to condemn the president. Now that Biden is in office, the problem isn’t really the problem anymore. What people are calling the problem is the problem.

I’m surprised Dems aren’t burping up manure at this point.

The only “systemic” problem in the United States today is the systemic prevarication of Democrats and their media mouthpieces regarding pretty much everything.

The real world is not amused.

