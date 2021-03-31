Conservatives Mobilize to Break the Stranglehold of Woke Capital

On Wednesday, a new conservative coalition launched a website aimed at combatting “woke” capital and cancel culture. StopCorporateTyranny.org aims to educate Americans on the dangers of far-Left advocacy in corporate America and equip them to fight back against the swelling tide of the “woke” inquisition. The coalition, Back to Neutral, includes organizations and leaders fed up with the Left weaponizing big business to achieve its political goals.

“We’ve watched with growing concern the Left’s efforts to infiltrate corporate boardrooms and use that power to force their agenda on Americans everywhere,” Justin Danhof, general counsel at the National Center for Public Policy Research, said in a statement on the launch. “We are drawing a line. It’s time to hold corporate America accountable for canceling conservatives. We seek to restore a healthy understanding of, and respect for, liberty, free enterprise, and American culture, all of which is being corrupted by corporate oligarchs.”

From Disney’s double standard in firing Gina Carano to Amazon’s shameful reliance on the Southern Poverty Law Center, it seems corporations are bowing to the radical Left’s orthodoxy with abandon. In fact, a large coalition has already gathered to boycott Georgia over its voter integrity bill.

“Whether under the guise of ‘ESG’ (environmental, social and governance), ‘wokeness’ or ‘stakeholder capitalism,’ make no mistake, all these terms are just cover for liberals weaponizing big business to achieve their radical, political goals,” Steve Soukup, author of the new book The Dictatorship of Woke Capital: How Political Correctness Captured Big Business, said in a statement on the website launch.

Back to Neutral will use grassroots activism, media outreach, and social media advertising to pressure corporations to stop engaging in activities that undermine Freedom enterprise, individual liberty, limited government, free speech, and the rule of law. The coalition’s press release declared that “Corporate leaders must instead return to their proper role as stewards for their investors by providing the best possible products and services in the marketplace for their customers.”

“Corporations shouldn’t be bowing to politically correct factions for perceived short-term public relations gains at the expense of their customer base and shareholders,” Back to Neutral insisted.

I have long covered these important issues and I am honored to be a part of this coalition and the new website as a member of the Speakers Bureau. StopCorporateTyranny.org will help push back against the corrupt smear factory the Southern Poverty Law Center, which I exposed in my book Making Hate Pay.

The bureau also includes Retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin (executive vice president at the Family Research Council), the Capital Research Center’s Kristen Eastlick, the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Richard Morrison, Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Jeremy Tedesco, and the Capital Research Center’s Scott Walter.

I look forward to working with this team to combat the nefarious impact of woke capital.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.