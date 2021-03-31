HORRIFYING: Border Patrol Releases Video of Two Young Girls Thrown Over the Border Wall

On March 31, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released video footage of two girls getting thrown over the border wall into New Mexico. According to CBP, they were dropped from the top of the wall by two men, and fell 14 feet to the ground. The girls, from Ecuador, are sisters aged three and five years old.

WARNING: THIS FOOTAGE IS DISTURBING.

The video, shot at night in infrared, shows two men bringing the girls to the top of the wall and then dropping them to the hard ground below. The first girl struggles to get up as the second girl falls to the ground next her, appearing to land directly on her tailbone.

The camera then pans to follow the two men as they walk back away from the wall on the Mexico side.

The Albuquerque Journal reports:

A CBP release states the girls, 3 and 5 years old, were dropped from the 14-foot barrier onto the north side of the wall by two human smugglers just west of Mt. Cristo Rey. The two girls were uninjured and are in a Border Patrol “temporary holding” pending placement by Health and Human Services, according to the release. “I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night. If not for the vigilance of our agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours,” Gloria Chavez, chief patrol agent of the El Paso Sector, said in a statement. Chavez said CBP is working with authorities in Mexico to identify the “ruthless human smugglers” and hold them “accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

CBP agents took the girls to the Santa Teresa border patrol station before transporting them to a local hospital.

PJ Media’s Stacey Lennox recently reported,

While these flows at the border are a significant concern, a pressing question is who is profiting and how it increases their power. According to Jaeson Jones, retired captain of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, the beneficiaries are cartels. He now runs an organization called Tripwires and Triggers that seeks to bring media attention to the border risks that do not receive sufficient coverage. It was never about the human trafficking that was taking over at our border. Or the human smuggling issue. Fentanyl pouring into the country which we knew was going to be a killer. But there is also the fact that the cartels themselves had gone through a quantum leap and change from originally organized crime into what we see now as a parallel government. In his description, it is clear that these are not unsophisticated gangs that may operate in a territory but don’t control it. They are disciplined, militarized, transnational organizations that wield power over local and national governments to the south of our border. Cartels are not just a U.S.-Mexico problem. Sinaloa is in 54 nations globally, and Carte Jalisco in over 48 countries.

Joe Biden’s border crisis is only getting worse, and has only emboldened the human traffickers and drug cartels to exploit his policies at an ever more alarming rate.

