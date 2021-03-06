Two Dozen Republicans Urging Biden To Re-Declare a National Emergency At the Border

More than two dozen GOP lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to re-declare a national emergency at the border.

One of Biden’s first acts as president was to rescind the two-year-old national emergency at the border. What makes that move incomprehensibly stupid are the warnings the incoming president received from all sides about the crisis brewing the border.

But Biden had to be the “anti-Trump president.” Anything Trump did, Biden had to undo. This sort of contrariness might have satisfied his rabid base of Trump haters but was the absolute worst thing to do as tens of thousands moved toward the border.

So, of course, Biden went even further with his idiocy. He ended the “Remain in Mexico” program and told asylum seekers waiting in Mexico for their immigration hearing to come on in and make themselves comfortable while they wait. Border facilities were quickly overwhelmed and getting close to capacity as the human wave rolls toward our shores.

“There is a crisis at our southern border. It is critical that our leaders recognize the severity of the circumstances and respond accordingly,” the lawmakers said. “Your administration’s refusal to enforce immigration laws has encouraged countless migrants to make the treacherous journey across our border. We urge you to recognize that an immigration crisis is underway and reinstate a national emergency concerning our southern border.”

Washington Examiner:

Customs and Border Protection is reportedly expecting a peak of some 13,000 unaccompanied migrant children to arrive at the border in May. The weighty projection surpasses the number of migrant children that came at any month during the 2019 humanitarian crisis. Some Democrats have also expressed fears about the humanitarian situation, particularly about a border she lter in Texas that was re-opened to house large numbers of unaccompanied youth migrants.

Republicans are also calling for hearings on Biden’s handling — or non-handling — of the border crisis.

The Hill:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) sent a letter to Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who leads the Judiciary subcommittee on immigration, accusing Democrats of ignoring a mounting crisis as new data reveals a growing number of unaccompanied minors are being detained by immigration officials. “Your silence on this issue in the last five weeks unfortunately suggests that you do not plan to hold the Biden Administration to the same standard to which you held the Trump Administration,” the lawmakers wrote.

Democrats apparently believe the problem will go away on its own. Congressional hearings will eventually be forced on the Democrats as someone is going to be held accountable for the burgeoning humanitarian crisis. The Democrats will blame Trump — somehow — and, of course, the media will buy it and play along.

But what will happen at the border?

Biden has already initiated a “catch and release” program and his goal is to detain people no longer than 72 hours. It’s not inconceivable that Biden could throw open the border to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. There will be no “orderly, humane, and safe” border crossings. It will be chaos — a situation created by the stupidity, naivete, and blindness of a man so consumed with undoing the policies of his predecessor that he threatens the national security of the United States.