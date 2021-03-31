AOC Says Using the Word 'Surge' To Describe Border Crisis Is White Supremacy... or Something

According to Merriam-Webster, everyone is racist, even when they’re not. So I guess it actually makes sense that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has finally broken her silence about the border crisis, is now saying that using the word “surge” to describe the influx of illegal immigrants at the United States’ southern border pushes white supremacy.

“They wanna say, ‘But what about the surge?'” Ocasio-Cortez during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday. “Well, first of all, just gut check, stop. Anyone who’s using the term ‘surge’ around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame.”

“And that’s a problem because this is not a surge, these are children and they are not insurgents and we are not being invaded, which by the way is a white supremacist idea-philosophy, the idea that if another is coming in the population that this is an invasion of who we are,” the former bartender continued.

Can you hear me cringe?

So, basically, everyone is racist, and words are white supremacist.

What a time to be alive.

