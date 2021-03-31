Publisher HarperCollins Is Pushing Radical Trans Agenda on Elementary School Kids

Did you know that March 31 is something called the Transgender Day of Visibility? Because, apparently, we aren’t already getting enough of the transgender agenda shoved in our faces every other day of the year, so the trans agenda needs its own day to feel more empowered to indoctrinate the public.

Well, it’s bad enough being an adult, but sadly, if you want to protect your kids from the transgender agenda, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to do so. Publisher HarperCollins is using their children’s book imprints to push the radical trans agenda on kids as young as eight years old. On Wednesday, the HarperCollins Twitter account for promoting their books for middle-grade children tweeted about the Transgender Day of Visibility and posted a link to one of the publisher’s microsites, which is promoting five books “by trans & nonbinary authors” in order to “affirm how necessary it is for kids of all gender expressions & identities to know that trans kids deserve safety, acceptance, & respect” or something.

Here’s what the linked page says.

On Trans Day of Visibility, we affirm just how necessary it is uplift and amplify the voices of trans authors. For trans youth, representation can be critical to survival. Books with trans characters make kids of all gender identities more aware—and whether you’re cis or trans, that awareness is critical for acceptance and respect at home, in the classroom, and in every aspect of life. Trans kids are full, complex people with talents, challenges, and joys! They deserve love, safety, and the ability to recognize themselves in the stories they read. Here are five books featuring trans representation that we’re excited about and already loving…

Did you get that? If you don’t buy into the notion that you can change genders based on your feelings, you’re just a bad person. Got kids in elementary school and middle school? This is the kind of garbage they’ll be force-fed if you don’t speak up.

So, what kind of books are they pushing? The first book on their list, Both Can Be True, by Jules Machias, is about two kids who set out to save a dog while “exploring identity, gender fluidity, and the power of friendship.” It, like all the books on this list, is targeted toward readers 8 to 12 years old in grades 3 through 7.

The next book on the list, The Other Boy, by M.G. Hennessy, follows Shane “on his journey towards acceptance after being outed by the school bully.”

Another book, Zenobia July, by Lisa Bunker, is “about a trans girl boy solving a cyber mystery, discovering a community at her his new school, and coming into her his own.”

The normalization of the transgender agenda is happening all around us. Kids who are not legally competent to make their own health decisions are being told they have the ability to determine their own gender, despite the fact that gender dysphoria in children is often a phase they grow out of. Books like these perpetuate the notion that kids are old enough and mature enough to make life-changing body-altering decisions, even against the wishes of their parents. This is child abuse, and HarperCollins is actively assisting in that abuse.

