The Kruiser Kabana Episode 111: I'm Eating More Steak Because It Annoys All the Right People

March has been a wonderful month. Traveling. Socializing with friends and family. Out of the house a lot. HAVING FUN.
You know, the thing that liberals hate us to have.
There are so many things that liberals are wrong about that it would be impossible to list them here. One of the things that they are most wrong about is that they think that they are the fun ones and we’re all dour and dystopian over here on the right side of the aisle.
My conservative friends and I love to laugh about that when we’re out enjoying life while the libs are home scouring old tweets by people they want to cancel.
Enjoying life is what this episode is all about. Specifically, it’s about enjoying steak. Which I do frequently.
Mmmm…steak.
I’m also crowdsourcing some new steak prep ideas here so jump in and let’s have some fun.
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.