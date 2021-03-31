The Kruiser Kabana Episode 111: I'm Eating More Steak Because It Annoys All the Right People

Live Life, Love Life

March has been a wonderful month. Traveling. Socializing with friends and family. Out of the house a lot. HAVING FUN.

You know, the thing that liberals hate us to have.

There are so many things that liberals are wrong about that it would be impossible to list them here. One of the things that they are most wrong about is that they think that they are the fun ones and we’re all dour and dystopian over here on the right side of the aisle.