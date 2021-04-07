IMMINENT: Joe Biden To Announce Executive Orders on Gun Control

Sources told Politico that on Thursday that Joe Biden will to unveil “a long-awaited package of executive actions to curb gun violence.”

On Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the story.

“I don’t have anything to preview, but I can convey the president will have more to say tomorrow,” said Psaki.

While Psaki wouldn’t give us a preview, Politico’s sources were more specific about Biden’s intentions.

“Biden will direct the administration to begin the process of requiring buyers of so-called ghost guns — homemade or makeshift firearms that lack serial numbers — to undergo background checks, according to three people who have spoken to the White House about the plans,” they reported. “Other executive actions remain unclear. But stakeholders have speculated that the president could announce regulations on concealed assault-style firearms; prohibitions on firearm purchases for those convicted of domestic violence against their partners; and federal guidance on home storage safety measures.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to join him during the press conference.

Americans have long expected gun control executive orders from Joe Biden. With a slim majority in the House, and a 50-50 Senate, gun-control legislation is likely to go nowhere in Congress. Since Biden took office, gun sales have surged, and many Americans have used their stimulus check to purchase more firearms and ammunition. As Katie Pavlich noted over at PJ Media’s sister site Townhall, “March 2021 was the highest month-on-month record with 2.3 million background checks, only surpassed by March 2020 at the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.”

Many of those buying guns are women and minorities.

Biden may also announce his nominee to be the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Thursday. Biden’s ATF director will naturally play a key role in the administration’s gun policies.

Biden’s gun-control executive action announcement comes two weeks after the revelation of a bizarre gun-related incident back in 2018 involving Joe’s son Hunter, and his one-time lover and sister-in-law, Hallie Biden.