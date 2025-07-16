Biden Insiders Keep Proving They’re Hiding Something

Jill Biden’s infamous “work husband,” Anthony Bernal, just became the latest Biden insider to clam up under oath. On Wednesday, Bernal invoked the Fifth Amendment when dragged before Congress to answer questions about Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, making him the second close Biden aide to lawyer up and refuse to talk.

Bernal followed the lead of Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s longtime personal physician, who also took the Fifth when pressed for answers. And just like O’Connor, Bernal had nothing to say to reporters on his way out the door.

According to Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee’s legal team only had time to ask a handful of questions before Bernal shut it down. Their questions included the bombshells “Was President Joe Biden fit to exercise the duties of the president?” and “Did any unelected official or family member of President Joe Biden execute the duties of the presidency?”

If there’s nothing to hide, why are Biden’s closest allies acting like they’re guilty of something?

The New York Post has more:

“Did President Joe Biden ever instruct you to lie regarding his health at any time including — but not limited — in your testimony to Congress today?” Oversight chief counsel Jake Greenberg also asked, according to a video released by the committee later Wednesday showing rare footage of the deposition. “I think that the American people are concerned,” Comer told reporters. “They’re concerned that there were people making decisions in the White House that were not only unelected but no one to this day knows who they were.” “This is a historic scandal and Americans demand transparency and accountability,” the chairman said in a subsequent statement. O’Connor, who served as Biden’s doctor during his vice presidency and presidency, took the Fifth last Friday when asked if he was ever told to “lie about the president’s health” or believed the president was “unfit to execute his duties.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), a loyal Biden defender on the Oversight Committee, insists that Joe Biden “completely understood what was going on” and brushes off his constant verbal blunders as nothing new, just classic Joe being Joe. According to Crockett, Biden has always had trouble with words, and it has nothing to do with his age. Sure.

But Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) wasn’t buying the spin. After Anthony Bernal’s sudden exit from his deposition, Donalds called his deflection a clear sign of “corruption at the highest level.”

“If you can’t even answer a basic question about whether Joe Biden is mentally fit to be president, that’s all the proof we need that he wasn’t the one calling the shots,” Donalds told reporters.

And if Biden wasn’t running the show? “Then every order, every bill he signed, every memorandum — as far as I’m concerned — are null and void,” Donalds said bluntly.

Donalds then went on to call for former Vice President Kamala Harris to face the music: “I think Kamala Harris needs to come in and tell us what she knew and when she knew it.”

Annie Tomasini, Biden’s deputy chief of staff, has agreed through her lawyer to accept a subpoena to testify this Friday, becoming the fifth White House aide to face congressional questioning.

Before the recent depositions of Anthony Bernal and Dr. Kevin O’Connor, both of whom pleaded the Fifth, Neera Tanden and Ashley Williams cooperated fully, sitting for transcribed interviews without invoking their right against self-incrimination.

Chairman James Comer also pointed to Biden’s recent admission to The New York Times that he “didn’t know everything” and “didn’t sign off on every individual pardon” as further evidence that he wasn’t fully in control.

The pattern is clear: The closer someone is to Joe Biden, the more likely they are to dodge questions. When you act guilty, you’re probably guilty.

Two Biden insiders taking the Fifth in one week? This isn't just suspicious; it's a smoking gun that proves everything conservatives have been saying about Biden's fitness was right all along.