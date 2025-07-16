You Won’t Believe How the Obamas Tried to Shut Down the Divorce Rumors

Michelle and Barack Obama finally addressed the divorce rumors that have been swirling for months, but not in a way that put anything to rest. Instead, the former first couple leaned into awkward banter and overly scripted sentimentality on Michelle’s “IMO” podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, in what came off as a carefully orchestrated PR effort to remind the world that they’re still a “happy couple.”

From the start, the conversation felt more like damage control than casual family talk. “The rumor mill. It’s my husband, y’all,” Michelle said with a forced laugh, as Barack chimed in, “She took me back.” Michelle shot back, “Now don’t start,” trying to keep the mood light. But the elephant in the room had already made itself known.

Robinson, acting as the bemused observer, leaned into the public speculation: “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together.” Michelle responded, “I know, ‘cause when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.” No denial. Just a chuckle and a wink, as if simply appearing on camera together was enough to erase months of public scrutiny.

Then came the real giveaway: Craig’s story from a trip to Wichita, Kan. “You know, this podcast has made me quite popular,” he said, adding that people come up to him all the time, which is hilarious since the podcast is officially a flop.

But I digress.

He recalled a woman asking for a photo and, during a side hug, hitting him with the inevitable: “What did he do?” — meaning Barack, of course. Craig admitted, “She was like, ‘He did something, didn’t he?’”

But the really interesting part of the story was what he said after he explained that he told the woman that everything was fine: “Let me tell you, she was so happy, you would have thought I gave her a Christmas gift.”

I’ve said before in previous articles about these rumors that the Obamas would never get a divorce. They know as well as anybody that their brand relies heavily on them being seen as a happy couple. Hence the reason Obama came on the failing podcast in the first place. There have been multiple efforts by Michelle Obama to address the rumors of their marital problems, and they’ve never quite met the threshold of an actual denial. And this latest stunt — complete with awkward banter and staged sentimentality — has all the markings of a PR move cooked up by a desperate handler.

This is not the first time they’ve appeared together since the divorce rumors started. Back in May, they were seen together in Manhattan. A body language expert argued that the two “look separated."

Despite the persistent rumors and media coverage, Obama claimed that he’s been blissfully unaware of the chatter.

“These are the kinds of things that I just miss,” he claimed. “So I don't even know this stuff's going on.”

Right. That explains why he went on the podcast to prove the rumors wrong.

If the goal was to squash the rumors, it’s hard to argue this did the job. The whole thing felt painfully rehearsed, with Barack looking more like a man fulfilling an obligation than a husband eager to show affection. The phoniness wasn’t subtle; it was glaring.

For example, at one point, Michelle said, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man… I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Cue Barack’s emotional response. “Okay, don’t make me cry now,” he said. “Right at the beginning of the show.”

NEW: Barack & Michelle Obama address divorce rumors, promise everything is going great.



Michelle: "It's my husband, y'all."



Barack: "She took me back! ... It was touch and go for a while."



Craig Robinson: "It's so nice to have you both in the same room together."



Michelle:… pic.twitter.com/GhYYPf9Ol2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2025

Let’s call this what it is: a blatant attempt to protect the Obama brand, which relies heavily on the image of a strong, loving, picture-perfect marriage. That image has helped sell books, secure speaking gigs, and keep both Obamas at the center of elite political and cultural circles. But the phony baloney podcast banter revealed something else: they know the public is no longer buying it at face value.

