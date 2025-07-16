WATCH: CNN Panel Explodes Over the Price of Eggs Under Trump

During a heated exchange on CNN, Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky and anchor Abby Phillip went berserk after Scott Jennings pointed out a simple, inconvenient truth: Under President Donald Trump, the price of eggs has dropped — just as he promised.

It all started when Jennings highlighted the economic success of Trump’s policies. “The core CPI forecast was 3%. It came in at 2.9. For the five months of Trump’s administration, inflation has matched or beat expectations,” he said. He added that the economy is “booming with new investments” and that the administration has reason to be “bullish on America.” Jennings pointed to Trump’s push to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent and noted that “massive companies” are continuing to invest in the United States, a sign of growing confidence in the economy.

But what really set off Roginsky and Phillip was a brief mention of egg prices, which used to be the Democrats' favorite talking point — until egg prices plummeted. Jennings reminded the panel that Trump had promised everyday Americans relief from inflation, including lower grocery prices. “He promised when he took office, they would go down,” Jennings said. “The eggs are down.”

That comment sent Roginsky into a full-blown fact-check frenzy. She interrupted to insist that prices are actually higher. “Year-over-year [egg prices] are up 27%,” she declared. “He promised three things: The price of eggs, the price of bacon, and the price of apples were going to go down… All of them are up. They’re up year-over-year, and that’s a fact.”

Trump’s been back in office for just six months, and yet Julie Roginsky apparently thinks he should have already undone four years of Bidenflation and reversed the fallout from a massive bird flu outbreak that wiped out millions of egg-laying chickens. That’s not a serious argument.

Nevertheless, Trump succeeded in bringing egg prices down, and Democrats lost their talking point, so, naturally, the Trump haters had to move the goalposts.

Jennings naturally pointed out that prices have dropped significantly since Trump took office, which is the relevant metric when evaluating presidential performance. But Roginsky wasn’t having it. “People are suffering,” she said. “You know how I know this? Because I heard all about that from you last year when I would debate you, and you kept talking about how the price of eggs is really high. Well, guess what? It’s much higher now than it was when you and I were debating.”

That’s when Jennings, clearly exasperated, called out the spin. “You're literally lying about eggs,” he said. “The eggs are down.”

Naturally, Abby Phillip couldn’t resist jumping in to back up Roginsky, trying to tag-team Jennings mid-debate. “Guys, stop. Okay, Scott, before you accuse her of lying… she is correct, that year-over-year, the price —”

But Jennings wasn’t playing games. He cut through the noise with one simple question: “Since Donald Trump took office, what happened to the eggs?”

🚨NEW: Dem Strategist Julie Roginsky and CNN's Abby Phillip *FLIP OUT* on @ScottJenningsKY for pointing out egg prices have gone down under TRUMP🚨@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/FclDeKLtlE — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 16, 2025

And he was right to ask. The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows egg prices have, in fact, dropped in recent months — just as Trump predicted they would. But instead of acknowledging the undeniable progress under Trump’s leadership, CNN’s panelists scrambled to change the subject, nitpick timelines, and protect the failed Biden narrative.

The truth is, the numbers back Jennings. The only things going up on that panel were the volume and the desperation.

