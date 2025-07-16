Mamdani Defends 'The Idea' Behind 'Globalize the Intifada'

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist assemblyman from Queens and the Democratic Party’s nominee for Mayor of New York, thought he could charm New York's business elite and wash away the stench of his antisemitic rhetoric. But in a stunning display of tone-deafness, he ended up digging himself into an even deeper hole.

During a high-profile gathering hosted by the Partnership for New York City, a powerhouse group of the city's top banks, law firms, and corporations, Mamdani faced tough questions from executives. His effort to address the backlash of his antisemitic rhetoric turned into a masterclass in how to make a scandal worse.

The event was moderated by heavy hitters like Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Tishman Speyer CEO Robert Speyer. Bourla, whose parents survived the Holocaust, confronted Mamdani about the inflammatory slogan "globalize the intifada." As you know, “globalize the intifada” isn’t some innocent protest chant; it’s a rallying cry to spread violent Palestinian uprisings, including terror attacks and Jew-hatred, worldwide. The left tries to dress it up as anti-colonial resistance, but make no mistake: it’s about glorifying bloodshed and pushing antisemitism, all while pretending it’s just activism.

Mamdani tried to play it both ways. He claimed it’s just his way of opposing the so-called “Israeli occupation of Gaza” and insisted it wasn’t meant as an endorsement of violence. Then came the real tell: While he said he’d “discourage the specific language,” he flat-out refused to reject “the idea behind it.”

Let that sink in. Here’s a guy who’s been accused — repeatedly — of stoking antisemitism. Given the chance to put some distance between himself and a slogan linked to deadly uprisings targeting Jews, Mamdani instead doubled down. He just wants supporters to be quieter about it. Subtle, not honest. Strategic, not moral.

This isn’t about peace or justice. This is about laundering dangerous rhetoric through the language of social justice and pretending it’s harmless.

The room wasn’t full of left-wing activists; it was packed with New York’s business elite: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Vox Media President Pam Wasserstein, Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau, Loews’ James Tisch, and Centerview Partners’ Blair Effron, among others.

They weren't pitching softballs, either. Mamdani was grilled on everything from public safety and rising crime to his economic radicalism. And when asked if he still supports defunding the police — one of the crown jewels of his far-left agenda — he ducked. Instead of owning his stance, Mamdani pulled the usual trick: deflecting to feel-good buzzwords about “community-based mental health services.” It’s a classic bait-and-switch: dodge accountability on crime, offer vague alternatives, and pray voters don’t notice the chaos on their streets.

Just like with “globalize the intifada,” he tried to have it both ways. He discouraged the wording, but clung to the idea. Translation? He wants voters to ignore what he actually says and trust that he secretly means something more palatable — just long enough to win their vote.

By refusing to fully reject the message behind “globalize the intifada,” Mamdani confirmed exactly what his critics have said all along: He’s a rabid antisemite.

If this is how Mamdani plans to posture his way into higher office, New Yorkers better pay attention. You don’t fight hate by rationalizing it. You fight it by calling it what it is.

