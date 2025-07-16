Minnesota Killer Claims, 'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar'

The supposed confession of Vance Boelter has detonated like a political bomb in Minnesota, and if you thought the media would leap into action, it’s been more like a panicked waddle for the exits. Boelter has been formally indicted on federal charges for the murders of Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Remember how the media desperately tried to spin Boelter's shooting spree as MAGA violence? And then, suddenly, coverage of the story disappeared? Well, there’s a reason.

The gruesome details are horrifying enough, but now comes the claim—straight from Boelter’s own hand, in a letter that has just been released—that blows up the narrative that Democrats and the media wanted to push.

In the letter, Boelter claims that Governor Tim Walz himself wanted him to kill Senator Amy Klobuchar, clearing the way for Walz to seize her Senate seat. Boelter claims he refused, threatened to go public, and then watched as Walz “called it off”—by arranging more violence and tying off loose ends.

Here it is straight from the confession, as transcribed by the Star Tribune:

I was trained by U.S. Military people off the books starting in college. I have been on projects since that time in Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. All in the line of doing what I thought was right and in the best interest of the United States. Recently I was approached about a project that Tim Walz wanted done and _ _ and Keith _ was also aware of the project. Tim wanted me to kill Amy Klobushar and Tina _. Tim wants to be a senator and he doesn’t trust _ _ to retire as planned and thinks she is going to stay on at the last minute. With Amy + _ gone Tim would get one of the gen senate seats, and _ wants to be gov, and Keith Elison (sic) would be rewarded with a Lieutenant governors position. I told Tim I wanted nothing to do with it and it he didn’t call off that plan I would go public. He said he would call it hurt my family if I did (sic) play ball. Then he set up a meeting with me and Mel _ and _, to talk about options when I they had some people waiting to kill me. I was able to get away by God’s mercy. So I went back a short time later and shot both at both _ + _.

Boelter then urged skeptics to verify his claims directly. “If you think I’m making this up, just get on the phone and tell Tim you have a few questions for him,” he said.

He challenged anyone to ask Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about their connection. “Then ask Tim Walz if he knows me and see what he says,” Boelter added. “If he says he doesn’t know me or never met me, look in the files and you will see that Tim Walz personally appointed me to be on his Governor’s Workforce Board as one of the business representatives.”

Boelter suggested Walz might try to cover his tracks, noting, “He is probably trying to destroy that info, but it’s public record.”

He also accused Walz and his team of deliberately hiding critical information from the public. “Then ask Tim Walz why they kept the shots silent from the media when they first happened,” Boelter said. “Not a word in the press about it. Why? They needed to get their stories figured out first so everyone was on the same page about ‘what happened.’”

Let’s be honest here. I don’t think anyone believes that Walz asked this guy to kill anyone. What I do believe is that he’s nuts. And guess what? The media and the Democrats didn’t want him to be nuts. They wanted him to be a violent right-winger so they could blame Trump for what he did.

