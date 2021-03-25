REPORT: Secret Service Investigated Bizarre Gun Incident Involving Hunter Biden in 2018

The U.S. Secret Service reportedly got involved in a bizarre incident back in 2018 involving Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, and Hallie Biden, who was married to the late Beau Biden.

According to the report, on October 23, 2018, Hallie Biden, who became romantically involved with Hunter sometime after Beau’s death, found Hunter’s .38 revolver in Hunter’s pickup truck, which was parked at her house, then took the gun to a nearby grocery store and threw it away in a trash can behind it. Upon returning to retrieve the gun from the trash, the Bidens discovered it was no longer there, reports Politico.

Delaware police investigated, concerned that the grocery store’s proximity to the local high school might mean the missing gun could be used in a crime. But, then, Politico notes, a “curious thing happened.”

Two sources, one with direct knowledge of the incident, says Secret Service agents allegedly approached Ron Palmieri, the owner of the gun store where Hunter bought the firearm, in order to retrieve the paperwork involving the sale.

The owner of the store refused, suspecting the Secret Service officers intended to get rid of any evidence of Hunter’s ownership of the gun in the event the gun were to be involved in a crime.

Palmieri did turn over the paperwork to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

There is also a question as to whether Hunter Biden committed a felony when he bought the firearm. Politico, which obtained copies of the Firearms Transaction Record, and a receipt dated 11 days before the incident, in response to a question on the form that asked “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Hunter wrote “no” despite his history of illegal drug abuse and his discharge from the Navy Reserve five years prior after testing positive for cocaine. Lying on the form is a felony, though prosecutions are very rare.

The Secret Service says they have no record of its agents investigating the incident, and the gun was later returned by a man who looks for recyclables in the grocery store’s trash.

No arrests or charges were ever made in connection with the incident.

But, Politico notes, “the alleged involvement of the Secret Service remains a mystery.”

One law enforcement official said that at the time of the incident, individual Secret Service agents at the agency’s offices in Wilmington, Del., and Philadelphia kept an informal hand in maintaining the former vice president’s security. The person cited an instance in 2019 when the Wilmington office of the Secret Service called the Delaware State Police to arrange security for a public appearance by Biden. The Secret Service declined to answer a question about whether it had informal involvement in Biden’s security during this period. […] Any involvement by the Secret Service on behalf of the Biden family or on its own initiative would be inappropriate interference in an incident that was already being investigated by Delaware State Police with the involvement of the FBI, according to law enforcement officials.

Did Joe Biden have the Secret Service intervene on behalf of his son? Will we ever get a definitive answer?

