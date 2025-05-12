Anti-Israel Prosecutor Accused of Assault, Told Accuser to ‘Think About the Palestinians’ & Drop Charges

Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, made headlines in 2024 when he authorized an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of war crimes in Gaza. It was the first time in history that the ICC had demanded the arrest of a duly elected democratic leader.

Advertisement

The perverse irony of the ICC — whose slogan is, “Trying individuals for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and aggression” — targeting the world’s only Jewish state (and the lone democratic nation in its region) was chutzpah on steroids. Indeed, the ICC, the United Nations, and our entire system of international justice were created in the grim shadow of the Holocaust. And the “war crimes” that Netanyahu was being accused of were directly linked to the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas military invasion, where thousands of Israeli civilians were murdered, raped, injured, and kidnapped.

It was the greatest one-day loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust.

And the comparison to the Holocaust is applicable because that’s the one the Jews in Israel are making: If the “civilized world” will abandon us when we’re slaughtered — or worse, BLAME us for protecting ourselves — then we’re on our own and we’ll act as such. The United States of America, like Israel, has never joined the ICC, nor does it recognize its jurisdiction. Now that it’s attempted to arrest a democratically elected prime minister after his country was invaded, they certainly never will. The ICC is a joke.

In its attempt to delegitimize Israel, the ICC delegitimized itself.

Part of the blowback came from President Trump, who accused the ICC of “illegitimate and baseless actions” and sanctioned them via executive order.

But a new wrinkle has emerged — one that threatens to unravel the original narrative altogether: ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan just might make it to court after all…

Advertisement

…as a defendant.

Khan was accused of rape. He denies the charges.

According to the Wall Street Journal:

[Khan] called [the alleged victim] that evening to his corner suite high in the Millennium Hilton hotel next to the U.N. There, she said in testimony to U.N. officials, Khan began to touch her sexually, a pattern of behavior that she said had been going on for months. She said she attempted to leave the room several times, but he took her hand and eventually pulled her to the bed. Then he pulled off her pants and forced sexual intercourse, according to the testimony. “He always holds on to me and leads me to the bed,” she said in the testimony, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “It’s the feeling of being trapped.” The incident is one of multiple allegations of coerced sexual intercourse that the woman has made against Khan, according to documents, her testimony and officials familiar with the allegations. The woman, who is married and has a child, alleges Khan performed nonconsensual sex acts with her on missions to New York, Colombia, Congo, Chad and Paris. Khan also did so multiple times at a residence owned by his wife where he stayed in The Hague, the headquarters of the ICC, according to her testimony.

The part that’s raising an awful lot of eyebrows is the proximity of the rape allegations, and the ICC’s stunning decision to breach international protocol and arrest Netanyahu:

The accusations facing Khan have become entwined with the international conflict over Gaza. Just 2½ weeks after Khan learned of the allegations against him last spring, he surprised Israeli and U.S. officials by announcing the most dramatic arrest warrant in the court’s history—for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was the first time in the ICC’s history that the court’s prosecutor sought a warrant for a Western-aligned democratically elected leader, a move the U.S. had been working to avert for months. The timing of the announcement has spurred questions about whether Khan was aiming to protect himself from the sexual-assault allegations. The day before announcing the warrant application, Khan abruptly canceled a trip to Israel and Gaza that he had previously said was important to make his decision. [emphasis added]

Advertisement

Let’s go back to the Holocaust comparison: Back in the 1930s, vile, repulsive European leaders won popular support by attacking Jews and openly, brazenly appealing to antisemites. Their bigotry wasn’t subtle.

It’s 2025, and “Never again” has become “Here we go again”:

The warrant shored up support for Khan among anti-Israel ICC nations that would likely back Khan if the allegations ever became public, according to court officials. The warrant also discouraged his accuser for a time from pushing her allegations, officials said, because she strongly supported the investigation of Israeli leaders. As the abuse allegations were swirling among ICC staff and others, Khan allegedly tried to get his accuser to disavow them by telling her the charges would hurt the Palestinian investigation, according to her testimony. [emphasis added]

What’s more, Khan allegedly cited the poor, suffering Palestinians when he urged her to drop the charges against him:

The complainant, a Malaysian lawyer with whom Khan had traveled and worked closely for years, alleged that Khan sexually assaulted her several times in several countries, and that he’d warned her that pursuing charges against him would damage “the justice of the victims,” according to testimony reviewed by the Journal.



“Think about the Palestinian arrest warrants,” he was quoted as saying.

Hmm. Citing the suffering of the Palestinian people to justify acts of violence, rape, and assault? I’ve sure heard that before: It’s the war cry of today’s antisemites.

It’s on the lips of thousands of protesters on college campuses.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal described the alleged victim as “a Muslim who strongly supported the investigation of Netanyahu.” (Khan is also a Muslim.) Nonetheless, something happened between her and Khan that led to not only a rape accusation but also, perhaps, something far more twisted and devious: antisemitism for political gain, and the grotesque abuse of judicial power.

The ICC has some serious explaining to do.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!