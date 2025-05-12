It Turns Out That Even More of Joe Biden’s Jobs Creation Numbers Were Fake

The Biden administration’s phony jobs boom just went up in smoke. For months, it paraded numbers around like everything was fine, telling Americans the economy was roaring back, that job creation was on fire, and that “Bidenomics” was working. But the truth, long suspected by anyone trying to pay the bills, is now confirmed by the government’s own data: those jobs never existed.

According to new figures released this week, the 399,000 jobs the Biden team claimed were created between July and September of last year have completely vanished. Not only did the economy not add those jobs, but it also lost 1,000 private-sector jobs during that period.

“This more accurate dataset was just released by the BLS for the third quarter of last year,” EJ Antoni, a research fellow and the Richard Aster Fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, explains over at Townhall. “In stark contrast to the monthly job reports showing an increase of 399,000 jobs during the third quarter, these new numbers show a decline of 1,000 private-sector jobs.”

Nearly 400,000 phantom jobs were quietly wiped off the books. And this isn’t just a one-time discrepancy. Month after month during Joe Biden’s term, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) published inflated job estimates, only to revise them downward later, long after the headlines had already done their PR damage for the White House.

Antoni breaks it down further: “Under Biden, these revisions were abnormal in magnitude and direction, being revised down with unusual frequency.” No kidding. In fact, the BLS’s more comprehensive annual benchmark, released earlier this year, revised down Biden’s job numbers from March 2023 to March 2024 by a jaw-dropping 598,000 jobs.

That’s not just bad math; that’s deception on a national scale.

While the Biden administration bragged about adding jobs, families across America were piling up credit card debt to keep the lights on. Over $1.2 trillion in debt wasn’t some fluke — it was a direct consequence of the inflationary, wage-crushing Bidenomics.

And the downward revisions to Biden-era jobs data are set to continue. From March through June of last year, the economy supposedly added 398,000 nonfarm payrolls, according to the monthly job reports, yet the BED data show a net loss of 163,000 private-sector jobs for that period.

In other words, “Instead of adding almost 800,000 jobs during the middle of last year,” Antoni writes, “the economy likely shed more than 160,000 of them.”

Antoni predicts that the next annual benchmark “will probably be a (retroactive) reduction of jobs under Biden that exceeds this year’s large downward revision.”

So why all the fakery? Simple: politics. The Biden administration used cooked numbers to try to prop up a failing presidency and deceive voters ahead of the election. But it didn’t work.

“Voters weren’t fooled,” Antoni concludes. “That’s why they gave President Donald Trump an overwhelming victory last November.”

Exactly. The American people weren't going to believe government statistics telling them everything was great when their bank accounts were empty or that groceries and gas were eating into their paychecks. They lived the reality every day. And now the data finally reflects the pain people already knew was real.

