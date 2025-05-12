U.S.-China Joint Statement Marks a Turning Point in Trade Showdown

The liberal media’s hopes of Donald Trump’s trade policy backfiring were crushed yet again on Sunday as the Trump administration secured a major win in ongoing negotiations with China. Following intense talks in Switzerland, U.S. and Chinese officials announced a new trade agreement aimed at tackling the massive $1.2 trillion trade deficit — a central focus of Trump’s America First agenda.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the discussions “productive” and credited the Swiss hosts for facilitating progress. “We made substantial progress,” Bessent said, confirming that both he and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer personally briefed President Trump.

Greer echoed the optimism, noting how quickly both sides came to an agreement. “That reflects that perhaps the differences were not so large as maybe thought,” he said. He also reminded reporters why they were there in the first place: “The President declared a national emergency and imposed tariffs” to confront the trade imbalance, and this deal is the direct result.

On Monday, the United States and China issued a rare joint statement signaling the first major thaw in tensions since Trump reimposed tariffs earlier this spring. This is the clearest evidence yet that Trump’s pressure campaign is working — and that China is finally feeling the heat.

At the heart of the statement is a mutual tariff rollback, scheduled to take effect by May 14, 2025. The United States will “suspend 24 percentage points of [its] rate for an initial period of 90 days,” while keeping a 10% tariff intact. In response, China has agreed to mirror the move, “suspending 24 percentage points” of their retaliatory tariffs and maintaining a 10% base rate on U.S. goods.

After taking the aforementioned actions, the Parties will establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations. The representative from the Chinese side for these discussions will be He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council, and the representatives from the U.S. side will be Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, and Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative. These discussions may be conducted alternately in China and the United States, or a third country upon agreement of the Parties. As required, the two sides may conduct working-level consultations on relevant economic and trade issues.

And this isn’t just some symbolic gesture. The tariffs President Trump slapped on earlier this year weren’t for show; they hit hard, especially in China’s export-heavy regions that rely on unfettered access to the U.S. market. The pressure worked. Instead of digging in, Beijing backed off. That’s not weakness from our side — that’s Trump’s economic muscle turning into real-world geopolitical leverage.

Trump’s critics, who once warned of economic catastrophe, are now forced to watch as China offers concessions just to get back to the table. The same media outlets that breathlessly predicted a trade war-induced recession are sure to be freaking out over the news because Trump’s strategy is not only working, but it’s also going to produce results that Americans can see and feel.

Bottom line? Trump is doing what he’s always promised: putting American interests first and forcing foreign powers to respect the United States again. And unlike past administrations, he’s not apologizing for demanding fairness.

Expect more wins like this in the weeks to come.

