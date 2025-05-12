Islam Exposed: The Ugly History They Tried to Hide

I recently met with Winston Marshall and had my longest and most comprehensive conversation to date on Islam and the West:

The Winston Marshall Show's description:

Historian and author Raymond Ibrahim joins The Winston Marshall Show for a powerful, eye-opening conversation on the hidden history of Islam’s conquest of the Christian world—and why so few dare to speak about it today. Raymond traces the rapid Islamic expansion following Muhammad’s death, showing how, within just one century, Muslim armies had violently overrun three-quarters of the original Christian world—from Syria and Egypt to Spain and deep into Europe. He dismantles the myth of Andalusian "tolerance," reveals the brutal realities behind the so-called Islamic Golden Age, and explains how the Islamic conquests shattered the Mediterranean world, plunging Europe into the Dark Ages. Raymond explores the modern censorship around Christian persecution, the resurgence of historical jihadist rhetoric in groups like ISIS, and the urgent lessons today's leaders refuse to learn. All this—the real story of the Crusades, the lost Christian heartlands, the enduring legacy of conquest, and the history the mainstream media won’t touch…