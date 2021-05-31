The Morning Briefing: Memorial Day 2021—Remembering the Fallen

Top O’ the Briefing

I think we’re all aware that far too many Americans have lost the thread of what Memorial Day is really about. In my most recent “Worst Week Ever” column for our VIP subscribers I pondered whether most younger people here ever even knew.

It’s the adults’ fault if the children aren’t properly educated about something as important as what has been sacrificed for our freedom.

Adults who are clueless or tone deaf about Memorial Day have no excuses.

Especially when they’re the two most powerful people in the country.

Matt wrote about our national embarrassments and their clueless Memorial Day weekend kickoff sentiments. Here they are for those who may have missed them:

Stay cool this weekend, folks. pic.twitter.com/Z2xOTekvUZ — President Biden (@POTUS) May 29, 2021

and

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

As Robert Spencer wrote, this is just who the Democrats are.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gets it, of course:

No better way to start Memorial Day Weekend than a Salute to America’s Heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/InvxHnwCpj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 29, 2021

Because so many have mentally checked out when it comes to Memorial Day, it’s incumbent upon those of us who haven’t to redouble our efforts to remind people. And to spend some extra quiet time ourselves reflecting on the unfathomable price so many great patriots have paid for us to be able to enjoy freedom. We have the luxury of being frivolous because they weren’t.

Be safe today my friends, and let us never forget what Memorial Day memorializes.

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

May the souls of all the faithful departed,

through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

~Amen~

Everything Isn’t Awful

Judge Gave Drug Dealer a Second Chance. 16 Years Later, He Swore Him In As a Lawyer 🧑‍⚖️ The difference between finding justice and following the letter of the law sometimes takes a simple act of compassion…https://t.co/tIlBvK1uiJ — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) May 29, 2021

