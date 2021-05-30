Bill Maher Defends Israel, Skewers Liberal Media and Hamas Sympathizers

There may be a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, but Bill Maher is on the attack against the biased news coverage and progressive support for the terrorists.

Maher, the host of HBO’s Real Time, has gone after the left on several occasions in recent months. He defended Israel’s right to self-defense and blasted the liberal media for what he saw as their one-sided coverage of the conflict.

“One of the frustrations I had while I was off is that I was watching this war go on in Israel … and it was frustrating to me because there was no one on liberal media to defend Israel, really,” Maher said.

“We’ve become this country now that we’re kind of one-sided on this issue. And I’d also like to say off the bat I don’t think kids understand — and when I say kids I mean the younger generations – you can’t learn history from Instagram,” Maher added. “There’s just not enough space.”

At least the coverage is one-sided. Recent polls have shown that 85 percent of Republicans have a favorable opinion of Israel as do 66 percent of Democrats. But when the news networks have a decided anti-Israel tilt, it leaves little doubt who the liberal media sees as the villain in the conflict.

Specifically, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof accused Israel of “possible war crimes” for not trying hard enough to limit civilian casualties.

“Well, Gaza fired 4,000 rockets into Israel. What would you say Israel should have done instead of what they did?” Maher asked.

“I mean, international lawyers are pretty clear that they have a right to defend themselves … but there is a sense that their response was probably a war crime because they did not sufficiently avoid civilian casualties,” Kristof said.

“But they purposely put the rockets in civilian places,” Maher fired back. “That’s their strategy.”

Liberals never have an answer for that. They just change the subject.

Maher directed some of his fire at supermodel Bella Hadid, who had posted a photo on Instagram she snapped at the pro-Palestinian rally in Brooklyn. Hadid’s photo depicted the Palestinian man charged with a hate crime for beating a Jewish onlooker.

“The way my heart feels … To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole! We are a rare breed!!’” she captioned the photo.

In her defense, she didn’t know the man was going to commit a hate crime when she took the photo. But given the crowd was spewing anti-Semitic hate, it’s strange she sees that as “beautiful.”

Fox News:

Kristof attempted to defend Hadid, saying he “didn’t perceive” that the supermodel was defending Hamas but rather speaking up for the “57 kids in Gaza” who were killed amid the conflict. Maher pushed back, pointing to Hadid’s chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that has long been interpreted as the elimination of the Jewish state. Maher continued to blast the notion that Israel is a so-called “apartheid,” arguing it’s far different from the actual apartheid of South Africa that was controlled by Britain and Holland who “had no claim to the land.” “The Israelis, they have made mistakes, but it’s an ‘apartheid’ state because they keep getting attacked!” Maher exclaimed. “If they don’t keep a tight lid on this s—, they get killed! That seems like something different!”

About Israel, at least, Maher gets a lot of things right.