The Great Canadian Ghost Story: ICE Vans and Imaginary Fear

There was a time, not long ago, when Canada handled disagreements with steel in its spine and clarity in its speech, when travel advisories were reserved for unstable regimes, war zones, or viral outbreaks. Now? Canadians are being told that the United States, their neighbor, ally, and trading partner, might detain them for crossing the border with a suitcase and a hotel reservation.

Let that sink in.

It’s not coming from the tabloids. It’s coming from the federal government.

In official Canadian travel guidance, ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, is now painted as a threat to ordinary Canadians. Not criminals. Not visa violators. But tourists. Families. Seniors heading to Florida for the winter. Parents visiting their kids in college. Hockey teams en route to weekend tournaments.

That’s not just misinformation. It’s manipulation.

From Banker to Fear Monger

Mark Carney stepped into the prime minister’s seat, not with fire in his belly but with numbers in his pocket. A central banker by trade and a globalist by philosophy, Carney didn’t campaign for this job. He was ushered into it, part clean-up crew, part placeholder.

But when Trump returned to the White House, Carney needed to look relevant. So what did he do? He leaned into fear.

Not fact. Not policy. Fear.

He couldn’t go toe-to-toe with Trump on trade or defense. So, he implied Americans were ready to round up innocent Canadians at the border.

No proof. No case study. Just a narrative.

The Imaginary Border Sting

Let’s walk through this supposed scenario.

You’re from Regina. You pack the van for a family trip to Minneapolis. Passports in hand. Car full of snacks. Kids are watching cartoons on a tablet. You pull up to customs, smile, and answer a few routine questions.

And what, suddenly, ICE barrels out from behind a billboard?

That’s the picture Carney’s travel advisory paints.

It’s laughable. And it’s insulting.

Canadians know better. We’ve crossed that border thousands of times. Most of us are familiar with how it works. It’s not mysterious. It’s not scary. And it’s not hostile.

But Carney is counting on you forgetting that.

Because fear helps a weak person appear as though they’re taking action.

The History Canada Just Ignored

We’ve seen worse.

After 9/11, the world held its breath. Airports turned into military zones. Every border tightened. Yet even then, Canadians weren’t told to fear detainment.

During the Vietnam War, tens of thousands of Americans crossed into Canada. Nobody blinked. No drama. No ICE bogeyman.

In the chaos of COVID-19, rules changed daily. However, Canadians continued to visit family, conduct business, and maintain their trust.

We didn’t invent fear where it didn’t exist.

However, with no crisis in sight, Ottawa is now manufacturing one.

ICE Isn’t Coming for You

Let’s stop pretending ICE agents are hiding in a cornfield outside Fargo, waiting to tackle tourists from Thunder Bay.

ICE is tasked with enforcing immigration law. They deal with illegal entries, overstayers, and transnational crime. Human trafficking. Drug smuggling. Cartel activity.

They are not pulling over retirees in rental cars with Ontario plates.

Carney knows this.

But he’s hoping you don’t.

What’s the Real Game Here?

This isn’t about safety. It’s not about protecting Canadians.

It’s about controlling the narrative.

Carney got humiliated in recent trade talks. He tried to push a tech tax on American companies. Trump hit back fast. Talks stalled. Tariffs threatened. And Carney flinched.

So now he needs a new storyline.

He can’t fight Washington head-on, so he aims for something softer: Your emotions. Your sense of security. Your willingness to trust your southern neighbor.

That’s not leadership. That’s cowardice wrapped in PR.

The Fallout Is Real

This isn’t just political theater. It’s hurting people.

A family from Calgary cancels their trip to Yellowstone. A student from Quebec rethinks attending school in Michigan. Snowbirds in British Columbia decided to skip Arizona this year.

Meanwhile, businesses in U.S. border towns, such as Niagara Falls and Sault Ste. Marie, Plattsburgh, feels the pinch. Restaurants lose weekend rushes. Hotels see empty rooms. Local economies sputter.

All because Ottawa told a story they had no business telling.

Canadians Are Smarter Than This

Carney bets that you’ll fall for it. You’ll forget your instincts, and you’ll second-guess what you already know: America isn’t your enemy.

He wants you to look over your shoulder. Cancelling trips. Sharing headlines instead of memories.

But that’s not who we are.

Canadians have lived through blizzards, floods, recessions, and blackouts. We’ve fixed our fences. Fought our fires. We don’t scare easily.

And we shouldn’t now.

Let’s See the Proof

Here’s the challenge: If Prime Minister Carney believes Canadians are being detained by ICE while traveling legally, produce the evidence.

One name.

One case.

One incident that justifies the fear campaign his government launched.

Because until he does, this isn’t a policy.

It’s a smear job.

And we deserve better.

Final Thoughts: Cross Anyway

Take the trip.

Drive down Highway 61. Fly into Chicago. Visit friends in Ohio. Grab ribs in Kansas City. Cheer on the kids at their hockey tournament in Buffalo.

You won’t find vans. You’ll find neighbors.

And if anyone gives you grief at the border, it won’t be ICE. It’ll be the voice in your head repeating what Ottawa told you.

Ignore it.

You know the truth.

Carney may need this lie.

You don’t.

