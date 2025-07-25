Today Is a Day of Independence for the Tin Foil Hatters and Their Descendants

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:41 PM on July 25, 2025

Having spent the last four years under investigation as an alleged "domestic terrorist," I can't tell you how cock-a-hoop I am over Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard's bunker buster report on the deep state reptiles' (the true insurrectionists) greatest subterfuge since the JFK assassination (allegedly): Trump-Russia collusion.

Gabbard's list of clown compurgators is a Who's Who of Washington D.C.'s most notorious bog frogs, including such legendary high-ranking, seemingly untouchable poikilothermic Americans as Bill and Hillary Clinton and the sacrosanct scapegrace himself, Barack Obama.

FACT-O-RAMA! By revealing the list of alleged palholes, Donald Trump has created a situation where another assassination attempt at this point would be a bad look for deep state animals who allegedly lied and connived to chase Trump from office with their Russia collusion jiggery-pokery.

Let's take a moment to regroup and explain what is happening:

  • Gabbard referred Obama to the DOJ for a criminal investigation.
  • The DOJ has formed a "strike force" to investigate the Russia collusion codswallop.
  • James Comey and John Brennan, Obama-era leaders of the FBI and CIA, respectively, are also under investigation and have lawyered up.
  • Obama's DNI, James Clapper, admitted to CNN that he is afraid that Trump will have him arrested.
TINFOIL HAT-O-RAMA! I firmly believe deep state moles informed Comey that he was soon to be under federal investigation, leading him to arrange his infamous "8647" clamshell chicanery, hoping that yet another insane leftist would take a shot at Trump.

The juiciest morsel of Gabbard's mega clown slap to the deep state was a Russian spy document that revealed Hillary is nuttier than squirrel feculence. Apparently, the Hildabeast was gulping "heavy tranquilizers" due to her "intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness." The document also claims Hillary was "afraid of losing" the 2016 election, and yet "she remained ‘obsessed with a thirst for power

What have we learned?

According to Gabbard, a CIA report Obama received at a presidential briefing on Dec. 9, 2016, stated there was no evidence that Russia colluded with Trump to rig the 2016 election.

Obama told Brennan to ignore that report and "find" evidence of collusion.

Hillary's campaign and the Democratic National Committee each chipped in $3 million for the now-debunked Steele dossier, which they used to spy on Team Trump. 

Former FBI leader Comey and DNI Clapper are believed to be involved in the fake Russia collusion scheme, and are under investigation, as is Brennan.

Comey allegedly sent federal floozies to "honeypot" members of the Trump administration. This, too, is being investigated.

A House Oversight subcommittee voted 6-2 to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton over the Epstein kerfuffle.

And let's not forget that the Operation Mockingbird media muckrakers obediently did their part to propagate the Russia collusion lie.

Check out Chris "Fredo" Cuomo as he histrionically beclowns himself by stating that Trump "betrayed" America by "siding with Putin."

Now watch Cuomo further humiliate himself by denying he said what you just watched him say:

The deep state isn't dead, but it appears it has begun making regular deposits into its non-binary adult diaper. If you're a day-drinker, I think this is a good time for an afternoon bourbon. If you're not, you should give it a try.

What's that? You want more hilarity? Deal!

Check out the latest video from our patriotic friends at Jokes and a Point. Unless you're one of those blue-haired they/them types, you're going to enjoy this!

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Our liberties are under attack. They must be defended every day from now on, or the commies will pounce. You can do your part by becoming a PJ Media VIP warrior. Click HERE to keep free speech free. If you use the promo code FIGHT, you'll get a tasty 60% off. Sha-ZAM! #ThisIsNotADrill

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

