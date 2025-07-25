Today Is a Day of Independence for the Tin Foil Hatters and Their Descendants

Having spent the last four years under investigation as an alleged "domestic terrorist," I can't tell you how cock-a-hoop I am over Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard's bunker buster report on the deep state reptiles' (the true insurrectionists) greatest subterfuge since the JFK assassination (allegedly): Trump-Russia collusion.

Gabbard's list of clown compurgators is a Who's Who of Washington D.C.'s most notorious bog frogs, including such legendary high-ranking, seemingly untouchable poikilothermic Americans as Bill and Hillary Clinton and the sacrosanct scapegrace himself, Barack Obama.

FACT-O-RAMA! By revealing the list of alleged palholes, Donald Trump has created a situation where another assassination attempt at this point would be a bad look for deep state animals who allegedly lied and connived to chase Trump from office with their Russia collusion jiggery-pokery.

Let's take a moment to regroup and explain what is happening:

Gabbard referred Obama to the DOJ for a criminal investigation.

The DOJ has formed a "strike force" to investigate the Russia collusion codswallop.

James Comey and John Brennan, Obama-era leaders of the FBI and CIA, respectively, are also under investigation and have lawyered up.

Obama's DNI, James Clapper, admitted to CNN that he is afraid that Trump will have him arrested.

🚨 BREAKING: Former DNI James Clapper says he's AFRAID that he'll be ARRESTED for his role in the Russia Collusion Hoax



He SHOULD be afraid. Very afraid 😏



Clapper even admitted he's already "LAWYERED UP." He knows they're closing in on him.



LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/6NIeiFfNXI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2025

TINFOIL HAT-O-RAMA! I firmly believe deep state moles informed Comey that he was soon to be under federal investigation, leading him to arrange his infamous "8647" clamshell chicanery, hoping that yet another insane leftist would take a shot at Trump.

The juiciest morsel of Gabbard's mega clown slap to the deep state was a Russian spy document that revealed Hillary is nuttier than squirrel feculence. Apparently, the Hildabeast was gulping "heavy tranquilizers" due to her "intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness." The document also claims Hillary was "afraid of losing" the 2016 election, and yet "she remained ‘obsessed with a thirst for power

They told us we were crazy conspiracy theorists for noticing her health.

Just like they did with Biden. pic.twitter.com/IdSCkfLAkI — 🥓Texas Morning Coffee ☕️ (@BYECAHELLOTEXAS) July 23, 2025

What have we learned?

According to Gabbard, a CIA report Obama received at a presidential briefing on Dec. 9, 2016, stated there was no evidence that Russia colluded with Trump to rig the 2016 election.

Obama told Brennan to ignore that report and "find" evidence of collusion.

Hillary's campaign and the Democratic National Committee each chipped in $3 million for the now-debunked Steele dossier, which they used to spy on Team Trump.

Former FBI leader Comey and DNI Clapper are believed to be involved in the fake Russia collusion scheme, and are under investigation, as is Brennan.

Comey allegedly sent federal floozies to "honeypot" members of the Trump administration. This, too, is being investigated.

A House Oversight subcommittee voted 6-2 to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton over the Epstein kerfuffle.

And let's not forget that the Operation Mockingbird media muckrakers obediently did their part to propagate the Russia collusion lie.

Check out Chris "Fredo" Cuomo as he histrionically beclowns himself by stating that Trump "betrayed" America by "siding with Putin."

MAZE on X: "Flashback to the utter insanity and foolishness of the Russia hoax press conference with Putin if he confronted him about interfering in the election. Trump said he wasn't sure Russia did it and that Putin denied it. For the next month the pic.twitter.com/6ipbfYmGKr" / X — elenor candy (@elenor_candy) July 24, 2025

Now watch Cuomo further humiliate himself by denying he said what you just watched him say:

Dave Smith Helps Chris Cuomo Recall How CNN Accused Trump of Colluding w/ Russia Everyday for Three Years



“You guys were repeating mindlessly everyday that there was some giant conspiracy with Trump and Russia and leading the entire country to believe that our election had been… pic.twitter.com/cyFmN2XmMp — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 31, 2024

The deep state isn't dead, but it appears it has begun making regular deposits into its non-binary adult diaper. If you're a day-drinker, I think this is a good time for an afternoon bourbon. If you're not, you should give it a try.

What's that? You want more hilarity? Deal!

Check out the latest video from our patriotic friends at Jokes and a Point. Unless you're one of those blue-haired they/them types, you're going to enjoy this!

