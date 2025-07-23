Report: Obama Knew Russia Wanted Hillary to Win—and the Reason Why Is HUGE

Barack Obama wants you to think he had nothing to do with the Russia collusion hoax, but that lie is unraveling fast. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has declassified a trove of documents that expose how the Obama administration faked the January 2017 intelligence report to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Russia.

The evidence includes a 2020 House Intelligence Committee report, which confirms that despite no cyber interference from Russia, Obama pushed for a new intelligence community assessment (ICA) in late 2016 to shape a narrative that Putin was helping Trump. It was all part of a desperate attempt to undermine a duly elected president.

As the documents show, Obama and his top officials, in coordination with Hillary’s presidential campaign, worked with their media allies to weaponize the intelligence community and stage a coordinated effort to delegitimize Trump before he even took office.

But it’s actually even worse. The House Intelligence Committee report reveals that while the Obama administration was manipulating intelligence and pushing the narrative that Putin wanted Donald Trump to win the election, there was strong intelligence suggesting the opposite: Putin preferred Hillary Clinton.

This in itself is hardly surprising, but there’s more. The real meat of this story is why Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win.

The reason, according to Obama’s own intelligence, is that Moscow possessed damaging information on her and saw her as easier to manipulate.

One of the most damning findings is that the Obama-driven ICA “ignored strong indicators supporting the alternative hypothesis that, at a minimum, Putin didn’t care who won, and even had reasons to prefer a Clinton victory.”

The report goes further:

By keeping the most damaging material on Clinton in reserve, Putin was not only demonstrating a clear lack of concern for Trump's election fate, but conversely, his actions could also indicate that he preferred to see Secretary Clinton elected, knowing she would be a more vulnerable President than candidate Trump. Moscow's reserve of compromising materials would have given Putin leverage over a Clinton Administration, but not a Trump one.

In other words, Putin’s potential leverage over Hillary Clinton — what amounts to blackmail material — would have made her an ideal candidate for Russian influence.

Obama’s own intel said Putin preferred Hillary—because they had blackmail on her.



What kind of dirt did they have on Hillary Clinton? The report indicates that Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) possessed “DNC communications that Clinton was suffering from ‘intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness,’” and that Hillary “was placed on a daily regimen of ‘heavy tranquilizers’ and while afraid of losing, she remained ‘obsessed with a thirst for power.’”

The Russians held back their most damaging intel on Clinton, not out of restraint, but to keep their leverage intact. That is not something a country does when it’s trying to stop someone from becoming president. That’s what they do when they want someone to become president.

Meanwhile, the report accuses the Obama-era intelligence officials of ignoring alternatives and forcing a predetermined conclusion that fit their political aims. The ICA authors, the report says, “had little choice but to ignore contrary evidence and attempt to force-fit weak evidence to make their case.”

The conclusion is unmistakable: The narrative that Trump was Putin’s puppet was politically manufactured, and the real concern should have been Clinton’s vulnerability to Russian blackmail. The intelligence was there. The Obama administration just didn’t want to admit it.

