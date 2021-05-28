Weekly Good News Round-Up: Proud Parents, Brain Power, and a Foiled Kidnapping

For the last two days, I’ve been taking care of my daughter, who came down with a stomach bug, which is not good news at all, but will explain why today’s round-up is shorter than usual. About five minutes ago, as I sat down to do this, I began to feel queasy. I have about ten minutes, I’d say, before I’m the one white-knuckling the porcelain throne. It speaks to my determination to bring you something happy on Friday evenings that I’m pressing on despite what is looming over my weekend. Prayers are appreciated.

When all that hard work as a parent pays off!

First up is this gem of a video where this lovely girl surprises her parents with great news. I only wish the video was longer. Push play and feel the joy.

so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school pic.twitter.com/zjTbcWnuXn — ਗ (@jeeeverz) May 19, 2021

The incredibly complex and mysterious human creature

I don’t know about you, but nature astounds me on a regular basis. Watch this video of neurons forming connections with each other. What is that light? Do our neurons actually emit light? The answer appears to be yes if you read this article from the Futures Foundation.

Scientists found that neurons in mammalian brains were capable of producing photons of light, or “Biophotons”! The photons, strangely enough, appear within the visible spectrum. They range from near-infrared through violet, or between 200 and 1,300 nanometers. Scientists have an exciting suspicion that our brain’s neurons might be able to communicate through light. They suspect that our brain might have optical communication channels, but they have no idea what could be communicated. Even more exciting, they claim that if there is an optical communication happening, the Biophotons our brains produce might be affected by quantum entanglement, meaning there can be a strong link between these photons, our consciousness and possibly what many cultures and religions refer to as Spirit.

Neurons in a culture dish trying to form connections with each other. Sped up to show 8 hours in 1 second. Bright spots are the neuron nuclei. We have 100 billion of these in our brain. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/0VFHVQ1bpC — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) March 31, 2021

Kickass kid saves herself from heart-stopping kidnap attempt and catches the guy!

This story is absolutely incredible. An 11-year-old girl in Florida managed to fight off a kidnapper while waiting for the bus and simultaneously smeared him with blue slime in hopes police would be able to ID him more easily. It worked. She had this idea because she watches Law and Order SVU. This little hero got a special phone call from actress Mariska Hargitay to congratulate her on her awesome escape. This story could have ended so tragically and instead, the sicko pervert kidnapper is going to jail for a long time (we hope) after being identified not only on camera but through the ingenious blue-slime trick by a quick-thinking child. I’ll never complain again that my kids watch too much TV after this.

Time’s up. I’m headed to my new residence in the master bathroom. Send notes of encouragement.