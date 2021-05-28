Why Is Our Government in the Child Abuse Business?

I don’t know about you but I’m getting sick of the wanton and open child abuse being heaped on our children by the people who claim to run this country for the “common good.” At the very bottom of all of their regulations are millions of children being suffocated (quite literally) and abused and no one seems to care.

We know that the court system couldn’t care less about children who are being raped and beaten because there are countless stories covered here and elsewhere about children being given by judges to abusers who then kill them that make the headlines. This goes on and on and no one in our government ever impeaches a judge for it. Social workers don’t get fired, child welfare doesn’t get audited, and the wheels of “justice” continue to grind up the bodies of dead kids.

Now we have the CDC director telling our lawmakers that our children who have been denied a proper education for over a year are going to have to continue being gagged by dirty cloth masks even after most of America has either been vaccinated or has recovered from COVID. Why?

Young children should continue to wear face masks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in congressional testimony on Wednesday, citing studies she says demonstrate that grade-school-age children can contract and spread the coronavirus. “There’s still transmissions associated with young children,” Walensky said. “They have been vectors of transmission for older people.” (People who act as vectors spread a disease without necessarily becoming sick.) A number of scientists point to research, however, that contradicts Walensky’s assertions. “What Rochelle Walensky said this morning is incorrect,” Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, told Yahoo News. “Children are not vectors.”

Is this some kind of social experiment to see how much people can take? Are they trying to increase child suicides? It sure seems that way. (And if you try to find out how many child suicides have happened last year, the state won’t hand over the information. I’ve been waiting for a FOIA from Monroe County, New York for over four months now.) Of all the minority groups in this country that get a lot of attention over nothing, the most vulnerable population—our children—are being experimented on without consent by demented scientists and crazed partisan politicians to make a political point. The “experts” who did this should face Nuremberg-style trials for it. This has always been about virtue signaling what political side they are on and it’s disgusting. They should be ashamed that they have done this to an entire generation of children over politics and they should face severe punishment.

This woman, Walensky, lies. The New York Times caught her. Stacey Lennox reported.

The New York Times tattled on the CDC and shredded CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky for saying that outdoor transmission accounts for less than 10% of all infections. It is under 1%, possibly less than 0.1%, according to the data. Even ABC News reported that all the places the CDC told us to avoid, like restaurants, bars, and gyms, were not major transmission vectors.

Our betters KNOW masks are useless against viruses. We all know this. It says so on the box. We’ve seen the mask-pushers take their masks off when they think the cameras aren’t on. So many Democrat virtue-signaling lawmakers and governors have been caught breaking their own COVID restrictions that a comprehensive list would be too long to type. (Gretchen Witchmer, Gavin “French Laundry” Newsom, Andrew “Squeezy” Cuomo, Nanny Pelosi, and more.) A bunch of you are still pretending not to know masks are stupid and if you’re one of them reading this, please go elsewhere. You’re not my audience. You’re either brainwashed or evil and I don’t want you here.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi's office has confirmed the speaker got her hair cut indoors in a San Francisco salon, but released a statement claiming she didn't know she'd done anything wrong. https://t.co/cEEr1p074r — KTVU (@KTVU) September 1, 2020

I maintain that if our government really believed COVID was the deadliest thing since the black plague then the Secret Service would NOT allow the third in line to the presidency go anywhere without her magic mask. But there she is…in a salon during the height of COVID panic. Baloney.

Studies show that the COVID virus dies in the sunshine. It’s nearly impossible to contract it outside yet schools are requiring kids to wear masks while playing sports outside. It’s child abuse. Children are also proven to be very unlikely to spread the virus and our open schools show that COVID is not being spread in schools! The masks are not the reason!

The latest study out of Yale says that mask mandates had no effect on the spread of COVID.