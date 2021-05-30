Crenshaw, Cotton Fight Back Against Threat of Woke in Military

Finally Some Stones

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rep. Crenshaw (R-Texas) have launched a whisteblower site to combat wokeism in the military, and it’s not a moment too soon.

As reported earlier the woke crowd is moving in on the military. Former Space Force Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was fired for speaking out against Marxism and the racism that is critical race theory (CRT).

“There were videos being sent out to every base, service member”, Lohmeier explained to Hannity. “that we were asked to watch in preparation for our extremism down days and discussions on race in which we were taught that the country was evil, that it was founded in 1619 and not 1776, and that whites are inherently evil.” Lohmeier was relieved of his command for speaking out.

Now Cotton and Crenshaw are fighting back. Crenshaw, currently still allowed on Twitter, tweeted earlier, “Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story. Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and @SenTomCotton.”

“For too long, progressive Pentagon staffers have been calling the shots for our warfighters.” said Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, about the web page posted in conjunction with Sen. Tom Cotton, a former Army captain.

Crenshaw and Cotton are hoping that service members “will anonymously publish egregious complaints on social media” in order to “tell the country what’s happening in our military,” according to Crenshaw.

Crenshaw continued, “Progressive Pentagon staffers have been calling the shots for our warfighters,” the lawmaker added, “and spineless military commanders have let it happen. Now we are going to expose you.”

Sen Cotton met with Lohmeier after his firing and tweeted,

“Today I met with Lt. Col Matthew Lohmeier, who was fired for warning about the dangers of Marxism in the military. I was concerned by what I heard and will be pressing senior military leaders for answers.”

Senator Cotton’s and Rep. Crenshaw’s whistlebower idea is a “site” for sore eyes. Coming just as Republicans stood up and shot down the ridiculous January 6 Commission to look into the mostly peaceful protests at the Capitol, it makes one think the Republicans are actually learning to stick together and fight back for once.