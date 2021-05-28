Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 125: New Segment—RedState's Kira Davis With 'Your Monthly Kira'

By Stephen Kruiser May 28, 2021 7:36 PM ET
The Public Demands It

Red State Editor-at-Large Kira Davis was the first guest I ever had here on the Kabana podcast so she holds a special place in all of our hearts. Kira was also the first repeat and multi-repeat guest. Since she is also a good friend of mine I thought, what the heck, let’s give her a recurring spot every month. Thankfully, she agreed.

Going forward, one episode a month will be titled “Your Monthly Kira.” It’s going to be glorious.

via GIPHY

Kira and I cover a lot of ground in this one. I kick it off by asking her whether she thinks Gavin “Marie Antoinette” Newsom will be able to buy his way out of getting recalled in California.

Then we end war and world hunger.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice