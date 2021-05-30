News & Politics

BREAKING: 27 Shot in Miami 'Urban Beach Week' Event

By Kevin Downey Jr. May 30, 2021 2:23 PM ET
At least 27 people were reportedly shot, 2 fatally, at a hip-hop event last night at 12:30 am Sunday, May 30th. The shooting took place at El Mula Banquet Hall, located in the Country Club Shopping Center in Northwest Miami-Dade:

Investigators reported that three men jumped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder as the hip hop show attendees were leaving the venue and began to spray the crowd with handguns, and at least one “assault rifle.” Victims were transported by ambulance or personal cars to a number of local hospitals. Investigators found hundreds of bullet casings. There were so many people wounded detectives were still trying to identify all the injured as of noon today.

Director of the Miami-Dade Police Dept., Alfredo, “Freddy” Ramirez III stated,

“This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act. This type of gun violence has to stop.”

He also tweeted,

“I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”

Local TV personality Marcus Lemonis offered A $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooters.

No one is in custody. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted and not random.

Oddly, though the police have a descriptions of the guns used, not one media report of the shooting has mentioned a description of the people that used the guns to shoot at least 27 hip hop concert goers.

The investigation is under way.

Monday is the culmination of, “Urban Beach Week”, sometimes called, “Black Beach Week”, an annual hip-hop event with roughly 300,000 people in attendance. Past events have seen tremendous violence, and hundreds of arrests.

