The Morning Briefing: U-S-A! Yeah, That Was Fun.

Stephen Kruiser | 6:11 AM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Arcastro loved the occasional snail bake. 

The United States of America just had a couple of days on the Olympic stage that were beyond awesome. Our women and men beat Canada in heart-stopping overtime hockey games that will stand among the greatest in Olympic history.

Advertisement

These Olympic Games have seen an unfortunate share of pathetic, ungrateful Americans. Thankfully, our biggest winners have been red, white, and blue patriots. Our hockey champions have really carried the flag. The future of the United States of America is in great hands with the young men and women we've just seen win hockey gold. 

The winter Olympics are always a mixed bag for us. Norway dominates because they ski to work. Yes, I'm generalizing a bit, but, yeah. Hockey is a game that we've adopted in a way that few countries have ever adopted a game. We've essentially taken it from Canada. Canada did try to take professional football from us with the Canadian Football League, but LOL. 

What we have just witnessed in two gold medal-winning hockey games is one of the greatest things in American sports. SUDDEN DEATH is freaking everything. Those final shots in each game are the most electric things you will ever see in sports. I'm not even a big hockey fan, and the sudden death thing made my heartbeat go through the roof.

I remember the 1980 game. I had been visiting family in Phoenix and was driving back to Tucson, and listening to the broadcast. It remains to this day one of the most crystal clear sports memories of my life. Again, not a hockey fan.                                                                  

Advertisement

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media!  

Everything Isn't Awful

I should probably move to a place way out in the desert and get a lot of pets. 

PJ Media

The Left Is Big Mad at Kash Patel for Celebrating the Gold Medal Win With USA Hockey

Virginia Democrats Push Extended Deadline for Counting Absentee Ballots 3 Days After Election Day

Top Cartel Leader Killed, Total Chaos Erupts in Mexico

U.S. Hockey Takes Gold After 40-Year Gap; Winning Goal Scorer Touts Patriotism

Townhall Mothership

The US Men's Hockey Team Got a Call After Beating Canada Yesterday. You Know Who Called Them.

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: He Hit and Ran How Many Times?

New Year Sky Candy

Woke News Hid the Fact That a Deputy’s Shooter Was an Illegal Alien

Why Are Lefty Billionaires Fleeing the California They Created?

The Courage They Didn't Teach: A 16-Year-Old Against an Army

Two Activist Pop Stars, Only One Real Crisis

After Mar-a-Lago Breach, Former FBI Special Agent Gives Sobering Warning About Trump

Advertisement

How to Tick Off a Leftist and Have Fun Doing It: Go Big with ‘America 250’

Around the Interwebz

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes


POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
02/22/26
 

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2026

In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Secondary TV Corr: Univision
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: The Atlantic
Secondary Print: Politico
Radio: ABC
New Media: Rachael Bade Media

EST:
7:45 AM                                                        In-Town Pool Call Time


10:00 AM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in Angel Families Remembrance Ceremony
East Room
Pre-Credentialed Media
Media may sign up HERE by 10:00 PM EST on Sunday, February 22nd, 2026.

11:00 AM                                                      THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting
Oval Office
Closed Press

1:00 PM                                                         THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time
Oval Office
Closed Press
Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS MORNING BRIEFING

Recommended

AOC Has Instagram Meltdown. It’s a Sight to Behold. Matt Margolis
The Left Is Big Mad at Kash Patel for Celebrating the Gold Medal Win With USA Hockey Tim O'Brien
Is Tucker Carlson Suffering from a Clinical Mental Illness? Rabbi Michael Barclay
ABC Poll Stunner: Americans STILL Trust Trump More Than the Dems — and in Every Category, Too! Scott Pinsker
Top Cartel Leader Killed, Total Chaos Erupts in Mexico Sarah Anderson
Newsom Tells Black Audience He's Just Like Them Because He Has a Mental Disorder Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

ABC Poll Stunner: Americans STILL Trust Trump More Than the Dems — and in Every Category, Too!
An Anti-Immigration UK Party With Teeth?
Muslim Crowd in Times Square Boasts: ‘We Are Taking Over New York City!’
Advertisement