The Morning Briefing: U-S-A! Yeah, That Was Fun.

The United States of America just had a couple of days on the Olympic stage that were beyond awesome. Our women and men beat Canada in heart-stopping overtime hockey games that will stand among the greatest in Olympic history.

These Olympic Games have seen an unfortunate share of pathetic, ungrateful Americans. Thankfully, our biggest winners have been red, white, and blue patriots. Our hockey champions have really carried the flag. The future of the United States of America is in great hands with the young men and women we've just seen win hockey gold.

The winter Olympics are always a mixed bag for us. Norway dominates because they ski to work. Yes, I'm generalizing a bit, but, yeah. Hockey is a game that we've adopted in a way that few countries have ever adopted a game. We've essentially taken it from Canada. Canada did try to take professional football from us with the Canadian Football League, but LOL.

What we have just witnessed in two gold medal-winning hockey games is one of the greatest things in American sports. SUDDEN DEATH is freaking everything. Those final shots in each game are the most electric things you will ever see in sports. I'm not even a big hockey fan, and the sudden death thing made my heartbeat go through the roof.

I remember the 1980 game. I had been visiting family in Phoenix and was driving back to Tucson, and listening to the broadcast. It remains to this day one of the most crystal clear sports memories of my life. Again, not a hockey fan.

