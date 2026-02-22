Top Cartel Leader Killed, Total Chaos Erupts in Mexico

UPDATE, 3:43 PM EST: The Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) made its first statement on the operation, suggesting it was done in coordination with the United States. It also says that "elements of the National Guard and troops from the Army in central Mexico and states adjacent to Jalisco are concentrating to reinforce the security" of the region.

The Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) has released their first statement since today’s operation which resulted in the successful elimination of CJNG Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, and the widespread violence that has followed in… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

Original article

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka "El Mencho," is dead.

One of the founders and current leader of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), he was one of the most wanted and dangerous fugitives in Mexico, and some say the entire world.

This weekend, the Mexican government confirmed that its military killed him in an operation in the mountains of the town of Tapalpa, in the state of Jalisco, where he had operated freely for decades, protected by his own ranks. It's widely seen as a major victory in the Donald Trump-led war against drug trafficking in the Western Hemisphere. Or, at least, a good start. And it's potentially a sign that Mexico's narco-president is cooperating more — or, at least, trying to get Trump off her back a little bit.

It's worth noting that CJNG is also a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in the United States. The U.S. State Department had a $15 million reward out for El Mencho's arrest. Here's more from State:

CCJNG was formed in 2009 and has grown into one of the most violent drug cartels in Mexico. It has been assessed to have the highest cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine trafficking capacity in Mexico, and over the past few years, includes the trafficking of fentanyl into the United States. Under Oseguera Cervantes’ leadership, CJNG has been responsible for many homicides against rival trafficking groups and Mexican law enforcement officers. More recently, CJNG operatives, allegedly under Oseguera Cervantes’ direction, were involved in assassination attempts of Mexican government officials. Since 2017, Oseguera Cervantes has been indicted several times in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The most recent superseding indictment, filed on April 5, 2022, charges Oseguera Cervantes with conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl) for purposes of unlawful importation into the United States and use of a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes. Oseguera Cervantes is also charged under the Drug Kingpin Statute for operating a continuing criminal enterprise.

The response led to widespread chaos and violence in Jalisco on Sunday, as well as at least four other states: Tamaulipas, Colima, Guanajuato, and Michoacán. This includes Guadalajara, Jalisco's capital city, which is a host city for this year's World Cup.

As I'm writing this, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau made the following statements on his X account:

PS, I’m watching the scenes of violence from Mexico with great sadness and concern. It’s not surprising that the bad guys are responding with terror. But we must never lose our nerve. ¡Ánimo México! — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) February 22, 2026

Burning vehicles are blocking streets. People are shooting at random vehicles. Some public transportation has been forced to shut down, and taxis and Ubers aren't operating. I'm seeing a lot of panic from people on social media, as well, afraid that they're going to die because the cartel members are threatening to kill everyone at various locations throughout these states.

‼️‼️ 🇲🇽 city of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco w/ multiple fires burning throughout the city from narco blockades.



Follow, repost, like, and comment on the posts at @visionergeo pic.twitter.com/utAqErzLI4 — Visioner (@visionergeo) February 22, 2026

Tourists in the beach town Puerto Vallarta have been told not to leave their hotels or resorts because the area is under attack. Puerto Vallarta Airport is also closed, airlines are stopping flights to the area, and countries like Canada and the United States are issuing travel warnings as I type.

Mexico: Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the following locations should shelter in place until further notice: Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including… pic.twitter.com/mYXVfMSvmT — TravelGov (@TravelGov) February 22, 2026

BREAKING: Puerto Vallarta is under siege.



The kingpin El Mencho is dead, and his soldiers have turned Jalisco into a cage. If you’re in a Puerto Vallarta resort right now, The main road is choked with the skeletons of burning buses. That’s your exit, and it’s on fire.… pic.twitter.com/kLschSesY3 — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) February 22, 2026

Guadalajara International Airport is currently shut down because armed men, allegedly CJNG members, have stormed the premises. Employees are looking for places to hide as gunfire breaks out inside the building. Even the Mexican National Guard is fleeing. There are multiple images and videos of National Guard members dead in the street, but I'm not going to share those.

La Guardia Nacional de México huyendo en el aeropuerto de Guadalajara:pic.twitter.com/LrL6pUo8LD — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) February 22, 2026

🚨🇲🇽 Chaos at Guadalajara International Airport: Videos show employees sprinting for cover as reports spread of armed men inside the terminal.



This follows CJNG's cartel meltdown, retaliating hard after rumors of federal ops targeting their leader "El Mencho."



Mexico needs to… https://t.co/fNEsPI7Kdr pic.twitter.com/NDJo5REZnf — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 22, 2026

I'm just going to post several more videos here. They say a lot more than I can.

The CJNG (Jalisco New Generation Cartel) reportedly torched a Turistar bus on the highway to Tepic in western Mexico. https://t.co/Qlxy59RSn8 pic.twitter.com/FXQNtZ19fL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 22, 2026

The CJNG Cartel has launched attacks this morning across Mexico, following the reported elimination of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), during a military operation earlier today in Jalisco, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/fXS68Ojr62 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

This is the Costco in Puerto Vallarta:

🇲🇽‼️ URGENTE — Reportes indican que el Costco de Puerto Vallarta fue incendiado en medio del caos desatado tras la eliminación del líder del Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). En imágenes se observa fuego en la estructura y vehículos ardiendo en el exterior, mientras la… pic.twitter.com/7sJ28ROfp5 — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) February 22, 2026

Multiple vehicles burn in the parking lot of a Costco in Puerto Vallarta, as the CJNG Cartel continues its rampage throughout the city and across the Mexican state of Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/z0iHsGItMA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

There are reports of major prison breaks.

🇲🇽‼️ | AHORA — Se reporta una fuga de presos en el penal de Ixtapa, Puerto Vallarta, tras la captura de “El Mencho”.



El caos en México es total. pic.twitter.com/KUv4gAphsI — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) February 22, 2026

Hospitals are evacuating:

🇲🇽‼️ | URGENTE — Evacuaciones en el Hospital Civil de Guadalajara ante la posible presencia de grupos armados asociados al Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación. pic.twitter.com/5OyUerU5nP — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) February 22, 2026

Here's another view of Puerto Vallarta

Lo de Puerto Vallarta es aterrador.



México en guerra. pic.twitter.com/VhUioNQ0il — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) February 22, 2026

And where is Sheinbaum? Promising her Security Cabinet will do something later, all said with a smile.

Están incendiando México los narcoterroristas en este momento y Sheinbaum sonriendo como si nada pasara:pic.twitter.com/zowOIpGNSq — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) February 22, 2026

I'll try to stay on top of this in the days to come, but it looks like Mexico is at war indeed.

