Top Cartel Leader Killed, Total Chaos Erupts in Mexico

Sarah Anderson | 3:08 PM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

UPDATE, 3:43 PM EST: The Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) made its first statement on the operation, suggesting it was done in coordination with the United States. It also says that "elements of the National Guard and troops from the Army in central Mexico and states adjacent to Jalisco are concentrating to reinforce the security" of the region.

Original article

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka "El Mencho," is dead. 

One of the founders and current leader of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), he was one of the most wanted and dangerous fugitives in Mexico, and some say the entire world. 

This weekend, the Mexican government confirmed that its military killed him in an operation in the mountains of the town of Tapalpa, in the state of Jalisco, where he had operated freely for decades, protected by his own ranks. It's widely seen as a major victory in the Donald Trump-led war against drug trafficking in the Western Hemisphere. Or, at least, a good start. And it's potentially a sign that Mexico's narco-president is cooperating  more — or, at least, trying to get Trump off her back a little bit. 

It's worth noting that CJNG is also a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in the United States. The U.S. State Department had a $15 million reward out for El Mencho's arrest. Here's more from State

CCJNG was formed in 2009 and has grown into one of the most violent drug cartels in Mexico.  It has been assessed to have the highest cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine trafficking capacity in Mexico, and over the past few years, includes the trafficking of fentanyl into the United States.  Under Oseguera Cervantes’ leadership, CJNG has been responsible for many homicides against rival trafficking groups and Mexican law enforcement officers.  More recently, CJNG operatives, allegedly under Oseguera Cervantes’ direction, were involved in assassination attempts of Mexican government officials.

Since 2017, Oseguera Cervantes has been indicted several times in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.  The most recent superseding indictment, filed on April 5, 2022, charges Oseguera Cervantes with conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl) for purposes of unlawful importation into the United States and use of a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes.  Oseguera Cervantes is also charged under the Drug Kingpin Statute for operating a continuing criminal enterprise.

The response led to widespread chaos and violence in Jalisco on Sunday, as well as at least four other states: Tamaulipas, Colima, Guanajuato, and Michoacán. This includes Guadalajara, Jalisco's capital city, which is a host city for this year's World Cup. 

As I'm writing this, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau made the following statements on his X account: 

Burning vehicles are blocking streets. People are shooting at random vehicles. Some public transportation has been forced to shut down, and taxis and Ubers aren't operating. I'm seeing a lot of panic from people on social media, as well, afraid that they're going to die because the cartel members are threatening to kill everyone at various locations throughout these states. 

Tourists in the beach town Puerto Vallarta have been told not to leave their hotels or resorts because the area is under attack. Puerto Vallarta Airport is also closed, airlines are stopping flights to the area, and countries like Canada and the United States are issuing travel warnings as I type.  

Guadalajara International Airport is currently shut down because armed men, allegedly CJNG members, have stormed the premises. Employees are looking for places to hide as gunfire breaks out inside the building. Even the Mexican National Guard is fleeing. There are multiple images and videos of National Guard members dead in the street, but I'm not going to share those. 

I'm just going to post several more videos here. They say a lot more than I can.  

This is the Costco in Puerto Vallarta:

There are reports of major prison breaks. 

Hospitals are evacuating: 

Here's another view of Puerto Vallarta 

And where is Sheinbaum? Promising her Security Cabinet will do something later, all said with a smile. 

I'll try to stay on top of this in the days to come, but it looks like Mexico is at war indeed.   

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CARTELS CRIME FENTANYL MEXICO TERRORISM

