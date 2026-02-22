U.S. Hockey Takes Gold After 40-Year Gap; Winning Goal Scorer Touts Patriotism

It had been a very long time since the United States men’s ice hockey team won a gold medal at the Olympics — 46 years, to be exact. And the player who scored the winning goal in overtime against Canada is extremely proud to be American.

After all the press garnered by unpatriotic American athletes like Eileen Gu and Hunter Hess, it is always inspiring to note that there were patriotic athletes representing America at the Olympics, including two of the hockey players instrumental in winning the U.S. the top position on the hockey medal podium. And since the USA had not taken men’s ice hockey gold at the Olympics since the “Miracle on Ice,” it was truly a historic moment.

NHL New Jersey Devils player John “Jack” Hughes had a bloody mouth but soaring spirits after scoring the winning goal, and he didn’t focus on his own achievement, instead praising his teammates and his country. “This is all about our country right now!” Hughes exclaimed. “I love the USA! I love my teammates! It’s unbelievable! The U.S. hockey brotherhood is so strong, we have so much support amongst the players. I’m so proud to be an American today, so proud!”

🚨 JACK HUGHES, who scored the winning goal for Team USA



"This is all about our country right now! I LOVE the USA... We're so proud to be Americans!"



He called it an “unbelievable game” and a “gutsy win” and after paying a classy compliment to the Canadians, he ended, “We’re USA, we’re so proud to be Americans, this night was all for the country.”

Like Jack Hughes, his teammate and brother Quinn Hughes loves his country. Quinn scored a game-winning goal during an earlier Olympics game, after which he happily declared, “It’s special. I mean, I love the U.S., and it’s the greatest country in the world. So happy to represent it here with these guys. And that’s really special.”

It must have been even more special today when the two brothers were able to receive their gold medals together as part of the triumphant finish for the United States at the Milan Olympics.

The Hughes brothers provided inspiring examples of how to be classy, humble, patriotic, and loyal with an international spotlight on them. It is a lesson some other members of Team USA ought to have learned. After all, many of us Americans are not hockey experts or diehard fans, but we can all recognize and honor an excellent teammate and a patriotic player.

As I mentioned above, this was the first time that the U.S. men’s ice hockey team won Olympic gold since the famous and historic “Miracle on Ice” against the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union is long gone, but since then the USA has been waiting to relive the victory.

Below is the miracle on ice:

And below is Jack Hughes scoring the goal that won gold this Sunday, 46 years later:

Both the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams took home gold at this Olympics. In fact, it was the first time the United States had ever swept both hockey gold medals at a Winter Olympics, according to CBS Sports. In both cases this year, the American teams defeated the Canadian teams, so Canada had to settle for silver.

God bless our Team USA hockey players and here’s hoping we don’t have to wait four decades for the next golden victory!

