Military Miracles: When George Washington Almost Lost His Life Through Supreme Daring

George Washington believed ardently that Divine Providence guided the Americans to victory in the Revolution and the founding of their new nation. It is equally true to say that Providence took special care of him, making it clear that he was the indispensable man.

Washington was famous both for his near-reckless courage in battle and for the equally miraculous fact that, throughout a long and glorious career, he was never even wounded on the battlefield. This is especially surprising given that he was extraordinarily tall for his era, at around 6 feet 2 inches, making him an easy target. As today, Feb. 22, marks the anniversary of Washington's 1732 birthday, I want to share two stories illustrating how Providence must have been watching over a leader who always risked his own safety to help and inspire his men—a figure so wildly different from most generals of the modern era.

The most famous story of Washington's amazing escape from wounding during his youthful days fighting with British troops as a colonial officer is when his coat was repeatedly shot through and two horses were shot from under him at the Battle of Monongahela. But there is another, less well-known story. It took place during the French and Indian War, as the British and Virginia troops held the fort of Loyalhanna against French forces and their native allies. In November 1758, British Gen. John Forbes sent out some Virginians to meet a French force he had heard was heading their way, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Those in the fort could hear such a loud roar of shots fired that Forbes decided young Washington needed to go out with reinforcements. Seeing shapes of men through the dim light under the trees, the Virginians began to fire. Washington realized, to his horror, that his men were firing on their own comrades! Up to 16 men died and nearly 30 were wounded, but not George Washington, even though in a last-ditch attempt to restore order, he actually ran between the rows of firing soldiers, knocking up their muskets himself and ordering them to hold their fire.

That same willingness to expose himself to extreme danger instead of hanging back and letting his foot soldiers take all the heat was evident years later when the British were the enemy and Washington was commander-in-chief of the American forces. Fresh off a near-miraculous victory at Trenton, Washington was charging ahead on the offensive and soon clashed with British troops at Princeton. Washington lost his dear friend Hugh Mercer due to that battle, when Brits who mistook Mercer for Washington brutally butchered him, but the commander-in-chief himself survived, despite apparently doing his best to make himself a target.

British Col. Mawhood and his troops were marching to join their main force when they encountered the Americans, who had been very quiet in their approach that morning of Jan. 3, 1777. The Americans attacked from behind, surprising the British.

Unfortunately, the British responded with a deadly bayonet charge. American Gen. John Cadwalader’s men began to panic and scatter, according to American Minute. The Liberty Trail said that Mercer’s retreating men contributed to the confusion. Washington rode quickly to the front of the line. “Parade with us, my brave fellows! There is but a handful of the enemy, and we will have them directly!” Washington cried. He marched them to within 30 yards of the British, himself still conspicuously in front. “Halt, aim, fire!” Washington roared.

The Americans and British exchanged volleys. Irish-American John Fitzgerald, Washington’s close friend and favorite aide, was overcome with grief and terror at his beloved commander’s patently suicidal move. The young man covered his face with his hat so he wouldn’t have to watch Washington die.

Suddenly, Fitzgerald became aware that Washington was riding toward him. Stunned, Fitzgerald realized his commander was not even injured. Washington, beaming, seized Fitzgerald’s hand. “The day is ours,” he said.

The “Father of our Country” deserves his own holiday, and as we fight the leftists’ constant revision of history, reviving the holiday of Washington’s birthday is a perfect way to combat the narrative. If ever God marked out an American leader for His special blessing, that leader was the incomparable George Washington.

