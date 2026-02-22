Is Tucker Carlson’s Career Toast Now?

Tucker Carlson just had one of the most embarrassing weeks in recent media memory. In the span of a few days, he fabricated a detention story, spread a debunked antisemitic smear about Israel's sitting president, and then had to crawl back with an apology, as the public watched the wreckage of his career unfold in real time.

Last week, Carlson flew into Ben-Gurion Airport on a private jet to record an interview with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee. He never left the airport. Critics noted the obvious irony: a man who lectures his audience about Israel couldn't bring himself actually to set foot in the country. After the interview, Carlson claimed that airport security had "hauled" his executive producer into a side room, seized his team's passports, and demanded to know what was discussed with Huckabee.

That story fell apart almost immediately.

The Israel Airports Authority stated that Carlson was "politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers," and that the conversation took place in a VIP lounge specifically to protect his privacy. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem confirmed his group "received the same passport control questions that countless visitors to Israel” receive. Then, leaked security footage surfaced showing Carlson smiling, hugging, and posing for photos with airport staff. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Carlson a fraud and said he "fabricated a tale about being supposedly harassed by our security forces."

Tucker Carlson is a chickenshit.



The guy who’s been spouting lies about Israel for the past two years,

landed today at Ben Gurion airport,

took a quick picture in the logistics zone,

tweeted it to pretend he’s actually IN Israel (so he can later claim that he’s a serious… https://t.co/ZWZ8aY7BAG — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) February 18, 2026

The detention story was bad. What came on Friday was worse.

Carlson released the Huckabee interview and used it to launch a series of outlandish claims and accusations. He called Israel "probably the most violent country on earth," questioned its right to exist, accused it of controlling American foreign policy, and declared it a police state. He claimed Netanyahu believes in "blood guilt" — that he punishes not just wrongdoers but their entire bloodlines — even though Netanyahu has never said anything of the sort. His claim that "Prime Minister Netanyahu has way more influence over American foreign policy than Americans do" echoed antisemitic tropes that have circulated for decades.

Then came the Epstein bomb. Carlson repeatedly pressed Huckabee about Israeli President Isaac Herzog's supposed connection to Jeffrey Epstein's island. "The current president of Israel, whom I know you know, apparently was at 'pedo island,'" Carlson said on air. Huckabee said he was unaware of any such connection. And for good reason — there isn't one. Herzog appears in the Epstein files only through news articles that ended up in Epstein's emails. Carlson was basing his allegation on a fake, AI-generated image that circulated online after the Epstein files were released.

After Huckabee learned the claims were false, he wrote on X that Carlson's allegations "could be the stuff of libel lawsuits" and that "it was hard to follow Tucker's line of questioning." On Saturday, Carlson released a video apologizing, acknowledging he had no evidence and saying, "I'm sorry to imply that I knew something I didn't know."

That apology changes nothing. More than a million people watched the original interview without a warning that its core claims were false. Carlson threw out a serious accusation against a sitting head of state without doing five minutes of verification, and the only explanation is confirmation bias.

I don’t know what happened to Tucker Carlson, but it looks like we’re watching his career blow up in front of our faces in slow motion.

