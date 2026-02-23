Newsom Tells Black Audience He's Just Like Them Because He Has a Mental Disorder

"This is AI slop. It is impossible that Newsom actually said this," social scientist Charles Murray posted in response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest ham-fisted attempt at connecting with voters outside his state. "Right?" Murray added, and you could practically hear him begging for it not to be true.

"Holy God in heaven please tell me that my black brothers in Christ can look at the world's stupidest white man and understand that he is a bad person," my old X acquaintance Political Math added.

My Townhall colleague Amy Curtis noted, "It's just like when Joe Biden said, 'Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.'"

Deny all you like, but yes, as Chad Prather explained, "Gavin Newsom told a black audience that he’s just like them because of his low SAT scores and inability to read."

Newsom made his "I'm like you... I'm a 960 SAT guy" comments during a book tour stop in Atlanta on Sunday while promoting his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry. In too much of a hurry to stop and consider comparing his mediocre SAT score — which was due to dyslexia — to a largely black audience.

"His way of bonding with black people is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read," entertainer Nikki Minaj said. "This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved."

She went on: "Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence."

But other than that, how did you enjoy Gavin's remarks, Ms. Minaj?

In the interest of fairness, here are Newsom's exact words, which a few people on X who really ought to know better truncated to "I cannot read." That isn't what he said — or at least not quite.

"I'm not trying to impress you, I'm just trying to impress upon you I'm like you," Newsom pandered. "I'm no better than you, you know. I'm a 960 SAT guy. Heh. And, you know, I'm not trying to offend anyone, you know, I'm not trying to act 'all there' if you got 940. Heh. But literally a 960 SAT guy. You've never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech. [laughing] Maybe the wrong business to be in."

The kindest possible explanation for Newsom's... whatever that was... came from Bindass Bebii who added this context: "Newsom has spoken openly for years about his severe dyslexia. He’s referencing his own struggles with reading, but the phrasing here is definitely... a choice."

Exactly. The choice Newsom made was to approximate a white guy suffering from lifelong dyslexia thats so bad he "can't read a speech" to a roomful of black people who were, I dunno, just born that way, I guess.

What nobody else I've read this morning seems to have taken into account is that both the host and the audience laughed along at Newsom's borderline (at best) racist attempt at connecting with black Georgia voters.

There's something going on here that I don't fully grasp.

Was the crowd just being polite to a clueless white guy? Is lefty groupthink even worse than even I imagined? Internalized racism?

I don't know.

But I do know this much: Should the need arise during the 2028 Democrat primaries, Kamala Harris will absolutely bury Newsom with Sunday's remarks.

