The Morning Briefing: Israel Could Use a Real American President Right Now

Top O’ the Briefing

Israel Really Misses Trump

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Regrets are for people who wear pants.

Well, we made it through the weekend. Let us hope that we will be able to say the same thing next Monday.

I wouldn’t put any money on it.

The world certainly does seem to be unraveling during this time that the United States is going without a grown-up president, doesn’t it? I don’t know about all of you, but I thought it was super cool when Donald Trump was president and there was peace in the Middle East. We were enjoying those halcyon days mere months ago, but it seems like years.

That’s what a Joe Biden asterisk presidency will do to a person.

Our close ally Israel is really feeling the pain of having a weak, drooling moron kinda/sorta in charge of the United States. The Hamas terrorists are feeling emboldened by the lack of leadership in the U.S. and have been letting their violent freak flag fly for days on end now.

Israel is not amused:

On Friday, the Israeli Air Force bombed a building in Gaza that served as headquarters for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, the pro-Palestinian, Arab propaganda organ. No one was hurt or killed because the IDF gave a one-hour warning that the building was going to be destroyed. That didn’t stop the AP from issuing a statement from its CEO Gary Pruitt that condemned Israel in the most hysterical terms. “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit.”

The Associated Press is a biased leftist propaganda organization that has as much to do with real journalism as AC/DC does with jazz music. The posturing and feigned horror over the attack are a bit much to swallow. As Rick noted, the AP knew that they were in bed with Hamas in that building:

After Operation Protective Edge in 2014, former AP reporter Matti Friedman wrote in The Atlantic: “Hamas understood that reporters could be intimidated when necessary and that they would not report the intimidation… The AP staff in Gaza City would witness a rocket launch right beside their office, endangering reporters and other civilians nearby – and the AP wouldn’t report it, not even in AP articles about Israeli claims that Hamas was launching rockets from residential areas.”

Israel’s advance warning was a kindness that no one in that building deserved. One side of this conflict is still somewhat civilized, however.

Speaking of sides, it’s obvious which one the United States should be on. Israel should be able to expect the support of the full might of the American military if they need it. As we are all painfully aware though, the U.S. is a bit rudderless when it comes to big people issues. The world is saddled with a weak, addled occupier of the Oval Office who spends his days barking at the clouds about masks. Working through a snack baggie of Cheerios is about all that Joe Biden can handle these days, and he probably needs Secret Service help just to do that.

The bad actors of the world are going to be living their best lives as long as the Biden-Harris-Fauci administration is in charge. We’re only witnessing the beginning right now. Remember, Ol’ Gropes has been in office just four months and everything is falling apart. Another year of this and the whole world might be on fire.

But, hey, the leftist election fraud snowflakes are free from mean tweets.

Everything Isn’t Awful

A reminder to be kind and lend a hand to those in need. ❤️ 📹: sharecareinc via goodnews_movement on Instagram pic.twitter.com/d2kAtv05FZ — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) May 15, 2021

