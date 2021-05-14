Insanity Wrap #207: Literally Everything Is Going to Hell... Who Wants a Drink?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: We have at least 44 more months of either Biden or Harris — is that more day-drinking than the human liver can endure?

Answer: Let’s find out.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Biden calls for at least some missile attack on Israel (really)

NBC’s Kassie Hunt follows the lemmings, not the science

More moral equivilance than a Karen can wag a finger at

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Biden’s ’70s Show

US considers pulling military personnel from Israel

As Insanity Wrap discussed on two different podcasts this week — one here for PJ Media VIP Gold supporters and here for BillWhittle.com — there are only three things the US needs to do to get a semblance of peace in the Middle East.

“Semblance” because when it comes to peace and the Middle East, you’ve got to grade on a very generous curve.

Here are those three things:

Keep Tehran’s mullahs short on pocket money so they can’t afford too many hijinks

Encourage domestic energy production

Make sure everyone knows that we’ve got Israel’s back

That’s it.

Trump did all three of these things, despite the usual handwringing from Washington’s professional handwringers.

The result? Multiple Arab nations signing on to the Abraham Accord (with more to follow, had Trump stayed in office) while sidelining terrorists both Palestinian and Iranian.

Biden is working to undo all three of those things, and we’ve got ourselves a little war before he’s barely begun.

But, Insanity Wrap hates to tell you, it gets worse.

Read: US President Joe Biden on Thursday called for a de-escalation of violence in the Middle East as the conflict in Gaza intensified, saying he wants to see a significant reduction in rocket attacks.

Um… excuse us, Mr. Presidentish, but exactly what is the proper level of rocket attacks on Israeli civilians?

Insanity Wrap had thought it was zero. Foolish perhaps, but Insanity Wrap really had thought that even a president of Biden’s diminished capacities (except for mendacity, which is seemingly unlimited) would see that zero rocket attacks would be the number to aim for.

But, no, apparently there is a proper number of rockets that ought to be launched against Israeli civilians, a number greater than zero.

Not even the ’70s were this relentless stupid and ugly and wrong.

This marks the first of Insanity Wrap’s midday Bloody Marys.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Hamas Attacks Israeli Civilians, Left Aghast That Israel Responds

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

So…what do I do with my child who’s too little for a mask now that these rules have changed and I have no idea if the people in, say, the grocery store are telling the truth about their vaccination status? Is it safe to take him inside?For people without childcare this seems 🥺 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) May 14, 2021

Face, meet palm.

The transmission rate of Wuhan Flu among small children and from small children to grownups is infinitesimally small.

The number of healthy small children killed by the Wuhan virus is smaller still.

That’s why Insanity Wrap’s Son the Younger’s elementary school has been fully open all school year, with only the mildest of precautions.

So the rule is, or at least ought to be: Too small to wear a mask means don’t have to wear a mask.

Now stop peddling panic, please, Ms. Hunt. You aren’t doing anyone any favors, least of all the daughter you seem determined to emotionally scar.

This marks the second of Insanity Wrap’s midday Bloody Marys.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Fight the power:

Two men randomly attacked four strangers during a terrifying 12-minute span along three different subway stops early Friday in Manhattan, slashing three people and punching another, police said. The violence began around 4:25 a.m. when the pair pushed a 44-year-old man sitting on a southbound 4 train, cops said. One of the attackers flashed a knife — and slashed the straphanger across the face, police said.

Plus: “The attacks come amid a week of rampant violence on the rails — including a 47-year-old MTA worker shoved and pushed, and a 35-year-old man slashed in separate early-morning incidents.”

Rudy Giuliani’s New York City is dead, and Democrats murdered it.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: The Left Loves Nothing Like Women-Oppressing, Gay-Murdering Terrorists

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Today’s craziest person in the world is anyone who sees a moral equivalence between the two sets of missiles.

Sadly, that’s a whole lotta people — many of them in elected office right here in this country.

On the plus side, remember when Democrats insisted we could never “hit a bullet with a bullet” back when President Ronald Reagan first started pushing for missile defense?

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Yesterday, Insanity Wrap noted just how in love the Left is with gay-murdering, women-oppressing Middle East terrorists.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t bring you just one more example concerning social media “influencer,” serial fabulist (see above), and Veep niece, Meena Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s most controversial family member continues to post her thoughts on social media. Meena Harris, who makes money selling woke children’s books and Dr. Anthony Fauci coffee mugs for $52 a pop, weighed in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, equating the Palestinian cause with that of LGBT and women’s rights advocates. “One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT & women’s rights, condemn corrupt & abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression,” Meena Harris wrote in an Instagram post. “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” A Washington Free Beacon analysis, however, was unable to find instances of Harris expressing solidarity with women and LGBT individuals residing in the Palestinian territories, where human rights groups have documented widespread abuse and discrimination.

Maybe you’re wondering why Insanity Wrap chose this bit of murderous-endorsing nonsense as today’s Brief Moment of Sanity.

We admit, it’s a stretch, but maybe at least you’ll get a kick out of our rationalization.

Meena must be causing some small headaches both at the White House and at the Vice President’s office — thus proving that no matter how crazy human beings get, the universe still does function rationally.

Cause and effect still work, gentle reader.

So we’ve got that going for us. Which is nice… right up until it isn’t.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

So apparently one person who’s rich and famous for something useless said something offensive to or about another person who’s rich and famous for something useless and now a retail chain that lets grown men into the ladies room with young girls is too good to sell the first famous person’s line of questionable cookware.

Insanity Wrap concluded years ago that somewhere around the year 2000 the Earth got wormholed from a very nice timeline into the dumbest possible timeline, yet we’re forced to marvel at how much stupider it keeps getting.

Either please tell us we’re going to bottom out sometime soonish, or join us in day-drinking.

This marks the third of Insanity Wrap’s midday Bloody Marys.

Maybe fourth.

One More Thing…

We needed that. You have no idea.

Actually, you do, don’t you?

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.