Insanity Wrap #205: Hamas Attacks Israeli Civilians, Left Aghast That Israel Responds

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Were you aware that if you give more money to terrorists you get more terrorism?

Answer: Everyone knows that, so why doesn’t anyone in the Biden administration?

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Biden extends Trump EO on cybersecurity, fails to mention Trump by name

Governor Stacey Abrams still not actually governor of anything except for “Say what?” moments

One of the cutest adoption stories ever

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Biden’s ’70s Show

The short version? It’s happening in part because workers are being paid fairly well, at least through the end of the summer, not to work.

Here’s the story:

Plant managers said they’ve added 480 employees this year in Waterloo, where the company produces its large tractors. But they want to hire another 120 right now. And, come November, they project demand will necessitate 200 more hires — if they can find enough able bodies. In Dubuque, where the company produces forestry and construction equipment, Deere has hired about 50 workers this year. Plant managers said they’re looking for 50 more. “We haven’t seen as much interest as we have in the past,” said Mark Onderick, the company’s labor relations manager at the Dubuque plant. “In the past, it felt like we got just flooded.”

We learned — or Insanity Wrap thought we had learned — that the best way to increase unemployment during a growth period is to increase unemployment benefits.

Ronald Reagan fought Tip O’Neil tooth and nail on that one — and won.

If you’d like to have this increasingly Carter-like economy rather than a more Reagan-like economy, you might be a Democrat.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Is Joe Biden Trying to Make Jimmy Carter Look Good?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Just watch and listen for the entire 59 seconds.

Insanity Wrap promises you won’t be disappointed.

We’re also certain that the kid turned out just fine.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Today’s craziest person in the world is your very own Insanity Wrap.

We haven’t actually lost our marbles, but they are flying around and bouncing off one another in unpredictable ways.

More than usual, we mean.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Putin Takes Biden’s Lunch Money, Gives Atomic Wedgie

The reason is that it just feels so crazy to give even a single kudo to President Porchlight… but that’s exactly what we’re about to do.

On Tuesday, Biden extended Donald Trump’s Executive Order 13873 aimed at Communist Chinese and Russian tech firms.

Biden didn’t have the good grace to mention Trump by name, but still:

The unrestricted acquisition or use in the United States of information and communications technology or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of foreign adversaries augments the ability of these foreign adversaries to create and exploit vulnerabilities in information and communications technology or services, with potentially catastrophic effects. This threat continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13873 with respect to securing the information and communications technology and services supply chain.

Insanity Wrap suspects that had Executive Order 13873 not already been in effect, then Biden might have done nothing. But letting 13873 expire would have been very, very bad optics.

Whatever the cause for Biden’s decision, Insanity Wrap salutes it.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

This is Ben-Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, a civilian airport. Hamas, funded and provided weapons by Iran, is launching rockets in hopes of killing innocent people or downing a plane. pic.twitter.com/PgacsYVzkG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 11, 2021

Previously: Biden restores $200m in US aid to Palestinians slashed by Trump.

And even more previously: US aid indirectly helps Hamas, under deal with Palestinian Authority.

There were two very good reasons Trump cut off the Palestinians.

One is that some of the money wound up going to terrorist groups like Hamas.

The other is that unlike several Arab countries — and probably more, had Trump remained in office — the PA was unwilling to negotiate a good-faith peace agreement.

Now the PA has more money and the Middle East has less peace.

Presidentish Joe Biden is directly to blame.

See also: Ilhan Omar Is Justifying Attacks on Israel and Condemning Israel for Defending Against Them.

That’s Gonna Leave a Mark

So this is a progressive / cultural Marxist outfit now? And here I was thinking it was just a grift that has to register as a sex offender. https://t.co/KQ1LyYMZJl — Mulder’s Unapologetic Trailer Park Dispatches (@proteinwisdom) May 11, 2021

We’ve had drinks with Jeff Goldstein. We know Jeff Goldstein. Jeff Goldstein is a friend of ours.

Insanity Wrap knows we are no Jeff Goldstein, and bow to the master.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Rand Paul EXPOSES Dr. Fauci on Live TV in FIERY Moment

Today’s brief moment of sanity isn’t all that brief, thanks to Senator Rand Paul.

A few helpful links to strengthen Paul’s case:

Insanity Wrap doesn’t need to tell you which of those three headlines got the chattering classes all aflutter.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

.@staceyabrams on the latest jobs report: “It is insufficient for us to simply focus on the traditional masculine areas of the economy" pic.twitter.com/ABYZIFwJxV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 11, 2021

Jobs are masculine.

OK, gotcha.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.