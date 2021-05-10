Insanity Wrap #203: Is Joe Biden Trying to Make Jimmy Carter Look Good?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is anyone else looking forward to Joe Biden becoming the most reviled failed Democratic former president since Jimmy Carter, or are the Dems past that kind of accountability now?

Answer: Yeah, they’re past it.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The magnetic attraction of getting vaccinated

Andrew Cuomo is not only more disgusting than you imagine, he’s more disgusting than you can imagine

Russiagate conspiracy theorist appointed to Biden DOJ National Security post

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Biden’s ’70s Show

Adam Schultz, The White House via AP

Liz Peek has the awful numbers:

The most memorable thing about the Carter presidency was that the economy grew at 3.25% on average, not much below Ronald Reagan’s 3.49%, but inflation soared. “Stagflation,” as it was called, devastated the nation. Seniors living on fixed incomes suffered horribly, with their monthly Social Security checks and pension benefits eaten up by rising costs of food, gasoline and other necessities. The economic situation under Carter can best be described by the so-called “misery index” compiled during his years in office, which combines the unemployment rate with the inflation rate. Under Carter, the index averaged 16.26, the highest of any modern president. In the election month of November 1980, inflation was above 12% and unemployment was 7.5%.

The economic situation today is different than it was in 1977-1980, but there are parallels.

Carter really did “inherit this mess,” as fellow Democrat Barack Obama was fond of saying whenever he was looking to ditch responsibility.

The problem with Carter is that his nearly every remedy was the wrong one. By the time he realized he needed an inflation hawk heading up the Fed (Paul Volcker), that the Soviet Union truly was evil, and that speaking of “malaise” isn’t the way to cheer up the nation, it was far, far too late to save his presidency.

So we got Ronald Reagan, whose nearly every remedy was the right one.

Biden inherited what had been a booming economy — with most of the income gains going to the bottom half of earners for the first time in decades — until the Wuhan Flu lockdowns.

Presidentish Joe Biden should have had a million-jobs-month in April but got a quarter that many.

The reason? Re-regulation and out-of-control welfare spending. Shoveling borrowed cash at the unemployed while employers are screaming for workers is the stupidest possible move right now.

It discourages employment, reduces production, reduces productivity, increases the number of dollars in circulation by trillions.

You don’t need Insanity Wrap to tell you that’s the quadfecta of how to create inflation… and President Porchlight is doing it on purpose.

To be fair, maybe Biden is just a big Jimmy Carter fan and is trying to make the disgraced former POTUS look good in comparison.

Exit Question: What’s lamer than getting attacked by a rabbit while canoeing?

Whatever it is, Biden is going to have to get attacked by one of those while taking a bubble bath.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Liz Cheney Takes Her ‘True Conservative’ Message to… The Washington Post?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

They’re controlling us with magnets.

We’re not sure who they are or what the magnets are supposed to do, but avoid MRI machines and airport screening machines at all costs until further notice.

That is all.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Insanity Wrap has just one question: How many of these partly violent rioters were multiple offenders set loose multiple times without ever facing charges?

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

BREAKING: Audio emerges of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying he'd like to "dip his garlic knot" in his female staffers' "marinara sauces." pic.twitter.com/bWYWSsAxIB — BBC Breaking News (@BBCFakingNews) May 9, 2021

Does anyone still honestly believe that Granny Killer Cuomo is a decent person who deserves to be governor, rather than impeached, removed from office, humiliated out of public life, brought up on charges of intentional manslaughter and/or negligent homicide, before being convicted by a jury of his peers, and then spending quite a lot of time in prison?

Huh.

Insanity Wrap’s bad. We guess that means there is no craziest person in the world today.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Tonight We’re Gonna Party Like It’s 1979

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Insanity Wrap nearly posted a brief mention of this story on Instapundit today, but it’s worth breaking out in a bit more detail as today’s Brief Moment of Sanity.

Here’s the gist of the common-sense action taken by our friends in Sweden:

The guidelines, which took effect April 1, are profound: They contradict many of the assertions of the transgender lobby, which encourage parents and children to accept that cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers are normal, healthy treatments for minors with gender dysphoria and should be pursued with little hesitation.

Gender dysphoria is just a terrible condition to be born with and Insanity Wrap has nothing but compassion for its victims.

What else can be said about people with a condition that leads to higher suicide rates (attempted or completed) than any other?

One more thing needs to be said: What we’ve been doing isn’t helping, as evidenced by the cold, hard fact that those almost unbelievable suicide rates remain unchanged whether a gender dysphoria victim undergoes “transition” or not.

Insanity Wrap doesn’t have the answer to this one, but we do know that jacking impressionable children full of hormones and blockers isn’t it.

Who imagined we’d have to travel to Sweden to find some sanity on this issue?

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

BLUE ANON: Russiagate conspiracy theorist appointed to Biden DOJ National Security posthttps://t.co/D2Z30QOVwM — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) May 10, 2021

Insanity Wrap awaits the moment that the Biden Administration announces it’s put a Flat Earther in charge of NASA, a Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 conspiracist in charge of the FAA, and appoints Mel Gibson as our ambassador to Israel.

We fear we won’t have to wait very long.

One More Thing…

You’re welcome.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.