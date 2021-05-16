BLM vs. Black Police Chiefs

Systemic racism is doing a poor job of keeping black men and women out of law enforcement but Black Lives Matter (BLM) seems to be good at it. The police chiefs of Dallas, Seattle, and Rochester, N.Y., — all of whom were black and two of whom were women — resigned after troubles with BLM riots. The chiefs of Portland, Louisville, Ky., and Atlanta (all white) resigned as well and the “racist system” replaced them with black chiefs, with Louisville’s new chief also being a woman. The bigoted, good-ole-boy system replaces black police chiefs as quickly as the woke BLM mob can take them down.

Five out of the 6 largest U.S. cities have black police chiefs or commissioners. This isn’t good for people that make their living selling the myth of systemic racism, especially in law enforcement. How can cops be “hunting black men” when black people are in charge?

Perhaps BLM is hunting black police chiefs? Fox News’ Laura Logan believes BLM likes to see black police chiefs vanquished.

“All of these people, (black police chiefs), get in the way of the narrative,” she explained to Laura Ingraham last year.

“The narrative is that the entire police force is racist and needs to be abolished, so having a black, female police chief just gets in the way of the propaganda, completely makes a mockery of it. Black police chiefs are a powerful symbol of what progress has been made in this country, those are the ones that have to go. They have to be targeted.”

Basketball legend Charles Barkley also believes that black, not white, people are hurting black people. “We as black people are never going to be successful, not because of you white people, but because of other black people. When you are black, you have to deal with so much crap in your life from other black people,” Barkley said in 2014.

“For some reason we are brainwashed to think, if you’re not a thug or an idiot, you’re not black enough. If you go to school, make good grades, speak intelligent, and don’t break the law, you’re not a good black person. It’s a dirty, dark secret in the black community,” he added.

TAKE IT FROM THE TOP

It’s hard not to believe systemic racism exists when our very own President Joe Biden speaks of it whenever his masters let him out of his pen. Despite the trifecta conviction of Derek Chauvin, Biden dragged out the battle flag yet again to speak of the “systemic racism,” that led to the death of George Floyd. Never mind that the Minneapolis police chief is black. Look out, Chief Medaria Arrondondo, they want your head as well.

The best part about Biden denouncing systemic racism is that he practically invented systemic racism. YouTube is spilling with videos of Biden spewing racist nonsense, including his infamous “I don’t want my kids growing up in a racial jungle” quote. Maybe Gropey Joe should have worried less about the color of his kids’ schoolmates and more about keeping his son off of crack and off of crack hos. Biden denouncing systemic racism is like saying, “Racism is bad,” after giving a klansman’s eulogy (that’s a Sen. Robert Byrd reference).

Recommended: Bill Barr Busts the Myth of ‘Systemic Racism’ in Police and the Justice System

Pamela A. Smith is now head of the U.S. Parks Police, the oldest federal law enforcement branch. Yogananda Pittman is now the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police. Both are black women who somehow managed to rise to the top of their organizations. For a country full of racists, we seem to suck at being racist.