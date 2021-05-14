Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 122: Let's Have a Mask Burning Party

By Stephen Kruiser May 14, 2021 5:31 PM ET
Light ‘Em Up!

This episode is a little all over the place but that’s kind of how we do things here at the Kabana.

My most recent Morning Briefing was yet another expression of my annoyance at the continued mask/vaccination shaming by the Church of Fauci. I was willing to play the mask game for a while as long as I could support local businesses. Now, 5 weeks after my second Pfizer shot, I’m simply not in the mood anymore.

It’s not as if we’re living under some onerous mask laws here in Arizona, so I can’t complain too much. The last few times I’ve been in a bar I’ve “forgotten” to put on my mask and no one has said a word. Still, it’s the principle of the thing.

I’m ready for a mask uprising. Join me, won’t you?

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice