The Kruiser Kabana Episode 122: Let's Have a Mask Burning Party

Light ‘Em Up!

This episode is a little all over the place but that’s kind of how we do things here at the Kabana.

My most recent Morning Briefing was yet another expression of my annoyance at the continued mask/vaccination shaming by the Church of Fauci. I was willing to play the mask game for a while as long as I could support local businesses. Now, 5 weeks after my second Pfizer shot, I’m simply not in the mood anymore.