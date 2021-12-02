The Morning Briefing: Democrats' Lust for Baby Killing Is Really Creepy

Top O’ the Briefing

These are certainly intense and interesting times we are living in here in the old Republic. Yeah, they’re annoying and frustrating times too, but you have to admit that this won’t go down as a boring moment in history.

Abortion — that most contentious of all issues — is front and center in a way that it hasn’t been since the abominable Roe v Wade decision was handed down in early 1973. American lefties are melting down over the fact that their ability to kill babies in the womb with impunity might — heavy on the might — be restricted a bit. They’re so twisted they act as if the very survival of the species depends on the ability to commit infanticide.

They aren’t much for logic over in Prog Land.

We have, of course, seen melodrama belching forth from leftists before over virtually every attempt to merely rein in the insane abortion laws in the United States. This time, however, they probably have more cause for panic, as my HotAir colleague John Sexton pointed out.

Chris broke down the oral arguments for us yesterday, highlighting gems like this one from Justice Clarence Thomas:

We’ve heard for years that a right to abortion is somewhere in the Constitution. Justice Clarence Thomas pointedly asked where that right lives when he said, “I understand we’re talking about abortion here. But what is confusing is that if we were talking about the Second Amendment, I know exactly what we’re talking about. If we’re talking about the Fourth Amendment, I know what we’re talking about. Because it’s written in there. What specifically is the right here that we’re talking about?”

Much flailing ensued. Libs used to love to mock Thomas for not asking a lot of questions. No doubt they miss that guy now.

Larry O’Connor’s post over at Townhall focused on this statement from Justice Brett Kavanaugh:

Kavanaugh: “You can’t accommodate both interests. You have to pick. That’s the fundamental problem. And one interest has to prevail over the other at any given point in time. And that’s why this is so challenging.” — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 1, 2021

The abortion ghouls have a reason to sweat. And I’m enjoying watching them squirm.

I’ve written a lot lately about the fact that I’ve been able to get along with people on the other side of the aisle for most of my over 30 years of political activism. That’s become quite difficult in recent years, and it’s not because I’ve changed.

One of the biggest shifts to happen on the other side was going from the Clinton era “safe, legal, and rare” attitude about abortion to the deranged celebration of it.

Paula covered a disturbing example of this yesterday:

When historians look back on the fall of a once-great republic called the United States of America, perhaps they’ll point to this moment as the low-water mark for the cancerous depravity that metastasized throughout the culture and accelerated its demise. To wit: A group of women representing a vile pro-abortion group called “Shout Your Abortion” downed some abortion pills in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as the Supreme Court was hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that has the potential to overturn decades of unconstitutional precedent on abortion and curtail the rampant infanticide in this nation. The women gleefully shouted “Abortion pills forever!” as they ingested what they claimed were abortifacient pills.

And take a look at this tweet from the American Civil Liberties Union:

What the hell is wrong with these people?

I know, I know, there isn’t enough time to cover all of that.

The joyful celebration of the termination of innocent life is something that sane, decent people can’t wrap their heads around. It isn’t just that the American left has lost their minds when it comes to abortion, it’s that they’ve lost their humanity.

I pray that some of them get it back.

Everything Isn’t Awful

"This Marine dad meets his 4 month old baby girl for the very first time on his homecoming day, at the hanger. Deployments are not new to this dual military family, but this one hits just a little bit different." 😭 ❤️ 📹: sarahheinzphoto on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jmuvzXXCqR — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) December 1, 2021

