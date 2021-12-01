Republicans Take Note: Never Apologize to the Left

Last week, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made comments about anti-Semitic congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) that went viral, causing a lot of faux outrage from the left.

“I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers,” Boebert says in the now-viral video. “You know, we’re leaving the Capitol and we’re going back to my office and we get an elevator and I see a Capitol police officer running hurriedly to the elevator. I see fret all over his face, and he’s reaching, and the door’s shutting, like I can’t open it, like what’s happening. I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine.'”

Boebert eventually apologized for the remark and even called Omar to talk it over. However, after the call, Omar released a statement disparaging Boebert, claiming (falsely) that Boebert “refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments.”

Oh, give me a break. The comments didn’t hurt Omar. The anti-Semitic congresswoman merely saw them as an opportunity to pretend to be victimized by the comments. Omar has used worse rhetoric to describe the United States and Israel. So, let’s not pretend that Omar is some poor innocent little girl who cares about what Boebert said as much as she cares about exploiting it.

As my PJMedia colleague Robert Spencer pointed out, Ilhan Omar recently called Boebert “an insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert.” Omar, who reportedly married her brother and had an affair with a staffer, obviously knows how to dish it.

On Tuesday, Boebert spoke about the call with Laura Ingraham on Fox News and told her side.

“I called to speak with her directly about me reflecting on my comments about her,” she said. “I had made a public statement. But she didn’t want to hear what I had to say.” Boebert then described the press release sent by Omar about the call as sounding as though it had been drafted in advance of the call.

“Omar and the left don’t want an apology. They want public humiliation,” Boebert continued. “They want to cancel me, but that is not going to happen.”

Boebert defiantly declared, “I will not be canceled” and then explained why the left is feigning outrage over her remarks.

“We all know why CNN and the left want to focus on these distractions,” Boebert said. “It’s because they have no winning issues to talk about. Democrats can’t talk about skyrocketing inflation or the invasion at our southern border. They can’t talk about the Americans still stranded in Afghanistan. They can’t talk about the supply chain shortages, workforce shortages, or gas shortages.”

“Why can’t they talk about these crises?” she continued. “Because they caused every one of them. Democrat policies have failed. One-party order for one year, and they are failing every single American. So they’ll focus on Ilhan’s outrage rather than the outrage of the American people who are suffocating under Biden’s failed regime.”

The lesson here is simple: Republicans should never apologize to the left. Boebert made a joke, which was harmless compared to the rhetoric Omar spews on any given day. Earlier this year, she retweeted an anti-Israel group with ties to terrorism, so let’s not pretend that Omar is an angel.

Apologies don’t appease the left; they embolden them. Ilhan Omar is not a victim. She never was.