Ilhan Omar Retweeted Video by Anti-Israel Group Investigated for Terror Ties

By Matt Margolis Jun 13, 2021 12:02 PM ET
Earlier this week, embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) retweeted a video produced by an anti-Israel organization, the International Solidarity Movement (ISM). The organization has been investigated by the FBI for possible terror ties.

Omar retweeted the video on Tuesday, the day after her notorious tweet comparing the United States and Israel to terrorist groups Hamas and Taliban. On Thursday, senior Democratic leaders issued a unified statement denouncing those comments.

“Drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” read the statement from Nancy Pelosi and five other House Democrat leaders. “We welcome the clarification by Congresswoman Omar that there is no moral equivalency between the U.S. and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban.”

Omar “clarified” her remarks about the United States and Israel by saying, “To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC (International Criminal Court) cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel. I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”

The International Solidarity Movement (ISM), which produced the video Omar retweeted, was identified by the Anti-Defamation League as one of the top ten Anti-Israel groups in the country. The group was also investigated by the FBI for possible terror links.

Fox News reached out to Omar’s office and ISM for comment but did not get a response.

