Biden's Refusal to Visit Waukesha Is Purely Political—and Inexcusable

President Joe Biden jetted from Washington to Minnesota Tuesday to push partisan legislation. Knowing my geography, and having taken that flight a few times myself, I realized that Air Force One traveled over Wisconsin en route to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Despite that reality, the horrific nature of the Nov. 22 Christmas parade massacre in suburban Milwaukee, and the pain the attack inflicted on a community in southeast Wisconsin, Biden has no plans to visit Waukesha, pay his respects, or be a consoler-in-chief as he’s done elsewhere.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the president won’t be visiting Waukesha because the trip “requires a lot of assets.”

Responding to a straightforward question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy about the strange decision, Psaki gave her usual smug excuse.

“Well, I would say first: As you saw the president convey last week, our hearts go out to this community, to the people in Waukesha, that we’ve been in touch, obviously, with officials there, and we’re all watching as people are recovering,” Psaki rambled. “And this is such a difficult time of year for this to happen. It’s a difficult anytime. Obviously, any president going to visit a community requires a lot of assets, requires taking their resources, and it’s not something that I have a trip previewed at this plan— point in time, but we remain in touch with local officials. And certainly, our hearts are with the community as they’ve gone through such a difficult time.”

Doocy: "Since [Biden] said that this administration is monitoring the situation in Waukesha closely, it has revealed…the assailant swerved his truck side-to-side to run over as many people as possible…Why hasn't [he] visited the members of this Christmas parade attack?"

Unbelievably political and transparent. Like the media, the White House wants to pretend this horrific attack did not occur because it does not fit their racial and anti-gun narrative.

Six Americans being murdered in public, including grandmothers and children, with more than 50 injured, does not merit a visit from the president? This was a conscientious decision.

Just a reminder since the media has quickly moved on: Darrell Brooks, an anti-white black nationalist with a massive rap sheet, is accused of driving his vehicle into the annual holiday parade. He was charged by prosecutors this week with a sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide after an 8-year-old boy succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.