CNN Continues to Mislead About Waukesha, Social Media Erupts

A week has passed since the horrific mass murder in Wisconsin, and CNN is still being dishonest. Now the left-wing network is being trashed on social media for blaming a vehicle for the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, instead of the repeat felon who planned the deadly assault.

On Sunday, CNN duplicitously insinuated that “a car” was the cause of six deaths and 62 people being injured, including 18 children. They crafted a misleading tweet that read:

Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others.https://t.co/QMNccpBI0y — CNN (@CNN) November 28, 2021

In the original article, CNN’s writer did not mention Darrell Brooks, the suspect charged with five — soon to be six — counts of first-degree intentional homicide until the final paragraph.

Sentient Twitter commentators obliterated CNN for their continued prevarications about the massacre during the suburb’s annual parade.

Oh snap… the car drove itself? https://t.co/mKJnMFgciy — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 28, 2021

Has this car been arrested yet? https://t.co/CBgH2YdBh5 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 28, 2021

You all know @CNN is a political hack, but seriously, a “CAR DROVE THROUGH A PARADE?!” Who writes for CNN? Obviously it’s someone who’s scared to call the murder of 6 what it really is: An act of domestic terrorism. Please hire actual journalists CNN. https://t.co/MpdbcDx8Sd — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) November 28, 2021

“A car plowed through the Farmers Market.” “A car plowed through the Christmas Parade.” What’s old is new again on covering mass ramming attacks. Who operates a car? A DRIVER. Obfuscating this fact is criminal. Huge disservice by media with this shoddy reporting. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 28, 2021

It was intentional, brutal mass murder of children and the elderly during a Christmas parade, and the only plausible motive for the suspect based on his online postings is anti-white bigotry in the aftermath of the Rittenhouse verdict But CNN headline is “a car drove through” https://t.co/Ib75REtHIc — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 28, 2021

Thankfully, after being trashed, the failing outlet walked back its deceptive headline, changing it to: “Waukesha will hold a moment of silence Sunday, one week after a man plowed a vehicle through a Christmas parade.”

Headline changed. Would this have been so difficult to begin with? https://t.co/rUUo1IiGYT pic.twitter.com/LarhFe4FEO — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 28, 2021

CNN isn’t the first corporate media entity to run a false narrative, blaming a vehicle for the malicious attack, despite knowing that ex-convict and black nationalist Darrell Brooks is criminally charged for the deaths.

On Thanksgiving, the Washington Post ran a clever headline: “Here’s what we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy caused by a SUV.”

Caused by an SUV?

The “Democracy Dies in Darkness” crowd didn’t tell the entire story to their insular readers, so they changed the headline to “What we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy.”

That is still weak journalism. It’s a massacre, not a “tragedy.” And of course, the newspaper still forgot to mention Brooks, the suspect who reportedly called for violence against white people before purposely running over dozens of innocent Americans.

The satirical Babylon Bee has properly mocked legacy media for blaming the heinous massacre on a car, including a Sunday piece with the headline: “Waukesha SUV Charged With Six Counts Of Murder.”