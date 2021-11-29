News & Politics

CNN Continues to Mislead About Waukesha, Social Media Erupts

By A.J. Kaufman Nov 29, 2021 11:59 AM ET
A week has passed since the horrific mass murder in Wisconsin, and CNN is still being dishonest. Now the left-wing network is being trashed on social media for blaming a vehicle for the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, instead of the repeat felon who planned the deadly assault.

On Sunday, CNN duplicitously insinuated that “a car” was the cause of six deaths and 62 people being injured, including 18 children. They crafted a misleading tweet that read:

In the original article, CNN’s writer did not mention Darrell Brooks, the suspect charged with five — soon to be six — counts of first-degree intentional homicide until the final paragraph.

Sentient Twitter commentators obliterated CNN for their continued prevarications about the massacre during the suburb’s annual parade.

 

Thankfully, after being trashed, the failing outlet walked back its deceptive headline, changing it to: “Waukesha will hold a moment of silence Sunday, one week after a man plowed a vehicle through a Christmas parade.”

CNN isn’t the first corporate media entity to run a false narrative, blaming a vehicle for the malicious attack, despite knowing that ex-convict and black nationalist Darrell Brooks is criminally charged for the deaths.

On Thanksgiving, the Washington Post ran a clever headline: “Here’s what we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy caused by a SUV.”

Caused by an SUV?

The “Democracy Dies in Darkness” crowd didn’t tell the entire story to their insular readers, so they changed the headline to “What we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy.”

That is still weak journalism. It’s a massacre, not a “tragedy.” And of course, the newspaper still forgot to mention Brooks, the suspect who reportedly called for violence against white people before purposely running over dozens of innocent Americans.

The satirical Babylon Bee has properly mocked legacy media for blaming the heinous massacre on a car, including a Sunday piece with the headline: “Waukesha SUV Charged With Six Counts Of Murder.”

