NFL Star to Cover Funeral Costs of Waukesha Massacre Victims

By A.J. Kaufman Nov 24, 2021 12:05 AM ET
J.J. Watt will reportedly pay for any funeral costs of those killed by a black nationalist during a Christmas parade Sunday night in Wisconsin.

The Arizona Cardinals star hails from Waukesha, where six people have now died and about 50 more were injured, when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through a large crowd at the town’s annual Christmas parade.

The horrific rampage likely hits close to home for Watt, who was born in the city of 70,000 and played football just north of town at Pewaukee High School.

He described the images of the scene as “horrific,” expressing hope for the injured and gratefulness to first responders on the scene.

Brooks, a career criminal inexplicably out on bail courtesy of a left-wing prosecutor in the Kamala Harris mold, was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance just before he targeted innocent parade goers in Waukesha.

Bail was set late Tuesday.

Watt is no stranger to philanthropy, nor to supporting a local community.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, he was a member of the Houston Texans and raised $37 million for hurricane relief. Watt’s contributions earned him the NFL’s Man of the Year Award following the season.

According to Sports Illustrated, Watt’s hurricane relief funds also built more than 1,100 homes in the Houston area.

In a sports and media world where selfish narcissists and disingenuous hacks get outsized attention, J.J. Watt remains one of the good guys.

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets since 2005. The author of three books, he also contributes to Israel National News, The Lid, Business Central Magazine, and is a frequent guest on The Ed Morrissey Show. A.J. and his wife currently reside in the Midwest.
