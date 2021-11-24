NFL Star to Cover Funeral Costs of Waukesha Massacre Victims

J.J. Watt will reportedly pay for any funeral costs of those killed by a black nationalist during a Christmas parade Sunday night in Wisconsin.

J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart. — Cory Jennerjohn (@CoryJennerjohn) November 23, 2021

The Arizona Cardinals star hails from Waukesha, where six people have now died and about 50 more were injured, when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through a large crowd at the town’s annual Christmas parade.

The horrific rampage likely hits close to home for Watt, who was born in the city of 70,000 and played football just north of town at Pewaukee High School.

He described the images of the scene as “horrific,” expressing hope for the injured and gratefulness to first responders on the scene.

Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images. Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe. Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 22, 2021

Brooks, a career criminal inexplicably out on bail courtesy of a left-wing prosecutor in the Kamala Harris mold, was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance just before he targeted innocent parade goers in Waukesha.

Complaint against Darrell Brooks: “The vehicle appeared to rapidly accelerate, as Officer Butryn heard tires squeal. The vehicle took an abrupt left turn into the crowd of parade participants… It was clear…this was an intentional act to strike & hurt as many ppl as possible.” pic.twitter.com/qZNNnoDCZ0 — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 24, 2021

Bail was set late Tuesday.

Why in the world is he getting bail? https://t.co/H8jMwIvJN6 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 24, 2021

Watt is no stranger to philanthropy, nor to supporting a local community.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, he was a member of the Houston Texans and raised $37 million for hurricane relief. Watt’s contributions earned him the NFL’s Man of the Year Award following the season.

According to Sports Illustrated, Watt’s hurricane relief funds also built more than 1,100 homes in the Houston area.

In a sports and media world where selfish narcissists and disingenuous hacks get outsized attention, J.J. Watt remains one of the good guys.