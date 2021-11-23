8-Year-Old Boy Dies From Waukesha Holiday Parade Attack Injuries

According to an update on a GoFundMe page, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks died Tuesday afternoon from head injuries he sustained during the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Jackson’s cousin Alyssa posted, “This afternoon, our dear Jackson has sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away.”

The GoFundMe account was set up earlier this week after Jackson and his 12-year-old brother Tucker were both seriously injured after Darrell E. Brooks intentionally plowed his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday.

Related: Waukesha Parade Tragedy: What We Know So Far, Suspect and Victims Confirmed

The young brothers were two of the nearly 50 victims transported from the scene of the attack to six area hospitals. Jackson underwent brain surgery on Sunday evening at Children’s Wisconsin. Doctors closely monitored his head and spine spinal injuries, which were severe.

His brother remains at the hospital recovering from road rash and a fractured skull. “Tucker, by the grace of God is miraculously recovering from his injuries and will be being discharged home,” said his cousin Alyssa.

The Sparks are asking for privacy at this time:

Please know that [the Sparks family] appreciate your continued prayers and tremendous outpouring of support for their family. They do however ask for privacy at this time to allow Tucker to continue to heal physically and their family to heal and mourn the tremendous loss of their sweet little boy who is now under the care of Jesus.

On Monday, Waukesha Chief of Police Daniel Thompson confirmed the five other people killed in Sunday’s attack were Virginia Sorenson (79); LeAnna Owen (71); Tamara Durand (52); Jane Kulich (52); and Wilhelm Hospel, (81). A vigil of prayer and remembrance was held Monday evening at Cutler Park in the city of Waukesha.

Related: Trump and Biden Make Statements on Waukesha Tragedy

As of publication, the Sparks Family GoFundme page had raised $216,935 for medical expenses. “The family is facing mounting medical expenses with two children receiving medical treatment, and time away from work,” Alyssa said. “Any donation, large or small, is so appreciated.”

Thompson said he believed the attack suspect Darrell E. Brooks was acting alone. Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional first-degree homicide. Jackson Sparks’s death will likely be added to the charges. The Waukesha PD is continuing its investigation.

PJ Media will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.