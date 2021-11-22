Trump and Biden Make Statements on Waukesha Tragedy

On Monday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

“The whole world is watching the tragedy which just took place in Waukesha, Wisconsin, it is devastating, horrible, and very very sick!” Trump said. “My heart goes out to the people of this great, beautiful, and hardworking community. We must find the answers to this terrible crime, and stop these violent and depraved acts from happening again. I am with you Waukesha, and always will be!”

Statement from President Trump on the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/hVvhveAff8 — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) November 22, 2021

Joe Biden has not issued a written statement yet, but on Monday afternoon addressed the tragedy before an unrelated press conference.

“We don’t have all the facts and details yet, but we know this morning that five families of Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one.”

“An entire community is struggling to cope with a horrific act of violence. Last night, the people of Waukesha were gathered to celebrate the start of a season of hope and togetherness and thanksgiving.”

“My administration is monitoring the situation very closely,” he concluded.